East Palo Alto taps Portola Valley official to be its new city manager

The next city manager of East Palo Alto is coming home.

Melvin Gaines, an East Palo Alto native who has served as assistant town manager of Portola Valley for the last two years, has been tapped to become East Palo Alto's next city manager.

The offer of employment is contingent upon the East Palo Alto City Council's approval of an employment agreement, which will be considered at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

Gaines was selected after an extensive recruitment and selection process involving community members, local city managers, city staff, and the City Council.

Gaines has more than a decade of managerial and executive experience with Bay Area governments and agencies. Before his tenure with Portola Valley, he was principal management analyst in the Mountain View city manager's office. From 2011 to 2016, Gaines was employed by East Palo Alto, serving in management roles in the city manager's office, police department, and community and economic development department.