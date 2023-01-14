News

East Palo Alto taps Portola Valley official to be its new city manager

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sat, Jan 14, 2023, 2:58 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Portola Valley Assistant Town Manager Melvin Gaines. Courtesy Melvin Gaines.

The next city manager of East Palo Alto is coming home.

Melvin Gaines, an East Palo Alto native who has served as assistant town manager of Portola Valley for the last two years, has been tapped to become East Palo Alto's next city manager.

The offer of employment is contingent upon the East Palo Alto City Council's approval of an employment agreement, which will be considered at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

Gaines was selected after an extensive recruitment and selection process involving community members, local city managers, city staff, and the City Council.

Gaines has more than a decade of managerial and executive experience with Bay Area governments and agencies. Before his tenure with Portola Valley, he was principal management analyst in the Mountain View city manager's office. From 2011 to 2016, Gaines was employed by East Palo Alto, serving in management roles in the city manager's office, police department, and community and economic development department.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"I am honored to be appointed as the city manager of East Palo Alto, my hometown," Gaines said. "I am truly grateful to the City Council and the community for placing their trust in me. I've spent the past 22 years working, learning innovative approaches, and supporting efforts to improve East Palo Alto and the lives of our neighbors. I look forward to continuing this work in my role as city manager. I am fully committed to working collaboratively with the City Council, staff, and residents to help East Palo Alto thrive."

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important political news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

East Palo Alto taps Portola Valley official to be its new city manager

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Sat, Jan 14, 2023, 2:58 pm

The next city manager of East Palo Alto is coming home.

Melvin Gaines, an East Palo Alto native who has served as assistant town manager of Portola Valley for the last two years, has been tapped to become East Palo Alto's next city manager.

The offer of employment is contingent upon the East Palo Alto City Council's approval of an employment agreement, which will be considered at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

Gaines was selected after an extensive recruitment and selection process involving community members, local city managers, city staff, and the City Council.

Gaines has more than a decade of managerial and executive experience with Bay Area governments and agencies. Before his tenure with Portola Valley, he was principal management analyst in the Mountain View city manager's office. From 2011 to 2016, Gaines was employed by East Palo Alto, serving in management roles in the city manager's office, police department, and community and economic development department.

"I am honored to be appointed as the city manager of East Palo Alto, my hometown," Gaines said. "I am truly grateful to the City Council and the community for placing their trust in me. I've spent the past 22 years working, learning innovative approaches, and supporting efforts to improve East Palo Alto and the lives of our neighbors. I look forward to continuing this work in my role as city manager. I am fully committed to working collaboratively with the City Council, staff, and residents to help East Palo Alto thrive."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.