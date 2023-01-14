News

Community briefs: Five make distinguished schools list, Sacred Heart students help fill sandbags

Sacred Heart students help fill sandbags

A group of juniors and Sacred Heart Schools Atherton Red Cross Club members made and distributed over 100 sandbags at the Grant Corporation Yard in Redwood City to help with flooding from the winter storms on Jan. 10.

Woodside superintendent talks

Woodside Elementary School District Superintendent Steve Frank will host a talk on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Wildcats room to discuss the school, students and education in a series called "Frank Talks." The school is located at 3195 Woodside Road in Woodside.

Woodside High School open house

Prospective Woodside High School students can take a tour of the school from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 21. The school is located at 199 Churchill Ave. in Woodside. Sign up for a tour here.

Five in Almanac-area named 'distinguished schools'

A bin of balls outside a first grade classroom at Ormondale Elementary School in Portola Valley on Oct. 14, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Five local elementary schools have made the state's 2023 California Distinguished Schools Program list, according to a Jan 6 press release.

The awards program, which honors about 350 of the best public and charter elementary schools in the state, is celebrating its return this year after the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily suspended reporting of state and local student data.

The local winners are:

• Las Lomitas Elementary schools in Atherton

• Encinal Elementary School in Atherton

• Laurel Elementary School, with campuses in Atherton and Menlo Park

• Oak Knoll Elementary School in Menlo Park

• Ormondale Elementary School in Portola Valley

Schools were selected by analyzing data reported through the 2022 Dashboard, including assessment results, chronic absenteeism, suspension rates, and socio-economic data, according to the state.

"I am so proud of the work our educators are doing, despite the many upheavals of the past few years," said Menlo Park City School District Superintendent Kristen Gracia in a statement. "By focusing on progress over perfection, we are meeting students where they are and fostering their growth, both academically and socially. It is always rewarding to have the important work of our schools acknowledged like this, and I am thankful to our teachers and staff for remaining so dedicated to our students' success."

Ormondale Principal Lynette Hovland said in a statement that she was delighted that Ormondale has achieved this honor. "It is a true testament to the high caliber of our teachers and our high-achieving students," she said. "We feel very proud to be among the schools named a California Distinguished School."

Elementary schools and middle and high schools are recognized in alternate years, so awardees hold the title for two years.

All the distinguished schools will be honored at an awards ceremony on Feb. 16.

