The awards program, which honors about 350 of the best public and charter elementary schools in the state, is celebrating its return this year after the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily suspended reporting of state and local student data.

Prospective Woodside High School students can take a tour of the school from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 21. The school is located at 199 Churchill Ave. in Woodside. Sign up for a tour here .

Woodside Elementary School District Superintendent Steve Frank will host a talk on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Wildcats room to discuss the school, students and education in a series called "Frank Talks." The school is located at 3195 Woodside Road in Woodside.

A group of juniors and Sacred Heart Schools Atherton Red Cross Club members made and distributed over 100 sandbags at the Grant Corporation Yard in Redwood City to help with flooding from the winter storms on Jan. 10.

Ormondale Principal Lynette Hovland said in a statement that she was delighted that Ormondale has achieved this honor. "It is a true testament to the high caliber of our teachers and our high-achieving students," she said. "We feel very proud to be among the schools named a California Distinguished School."

"I am so proud of the work our educators are doing, despite the many upheavals of the past few years," said Menlo Park City School District Superintendent Kristen Gracia in a statement. "By focusing on progress over perfection, we are meeting students where they are and fostering their growth, both academically and socially. It is always rewarding to have the important work of our schools acknowledged like this, and I am thankful to our teachers and staff for remaining so dedicated to our students' success."

Community briefs: Five make distinguished schools list, Sacred Heart students help fill sandbags