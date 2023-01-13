Arts

Day of service, film festival lined up to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Events include celebration train on Caltrain, multifaith gathering at Stanford

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Jan 13, 2023, 8:34 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A picture of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was just one of the many activities for families at a celebration honoring Dr. King at the Mitchell Park Community Center. Embarcadero Media file photo by Veronica Weber.

As Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaches, Palo Alto is getting ready to honor the civil rights leader through community events.

One of the most notable gatherings is a day of service organized jointly by the city of Palo Alto, Oshman Family Jewish Community Center and Youth Community Services. It kicks off on Jan. 16 at 9 a.m. with a three-hour block of service projects, such as creating warming kits for the unhoused and making crafts for Holocaust survivors.

At 12:30 p.m., community members can join a celebration honoring King at Mitchell Park Community Center, featuring food trucks, performances and information from nonprofits. The day wraps up with a mental health art show and performances from 2-5 p.m. at the JCC with youth from Palo Alto, East Palo Alto, Mountain View and Redwood City.

Stanford University is holding a virtual four-day film festival by The World House Project starting Jan. 13. The schedule includes more than 40 documentaries under the theme of "The Crisis of Democracy in the World House." The university also is holding a public worship event on Jan. 15 at Memorial Church from 11 a.m. to noon. The multifaith gathering will be with the Rev. Raymond Carr.

The annual Caltrain NorCalMLK Celebration Train will be stopping at the downtown Palo Alto station at 9:50 a.m. on Jan. 16. The train's final destination is San Francisco, where the public can join a march to Yerba Buena Gardens for festivities. For more information, visit caltrain.com.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Day of service, film festival lined up to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Events include celebration train on Caltrain, multifaith gathering at Stanford

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Jan 13, 2023, 8:34 am

As Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaches, Palo Alto is getting ready to honor the civil rights leader through community events.

One of the most notable gatherings is a day of service organized jointly by the city of Palo Alto, Oshman Family Jewish Community Center and Youth Community Services. It kicks off on Jan. 16 at 9 a.m. with a three-hour block of service projects, such as creating warming kits for the unhoused and making crafts for Holocaust survivors.

At 12:30 p.m., community members can join a celebration honoring King at Mitchell Park Community Center, featuring food trucks, performances and information from nonprofits. The day wraps up with a mental health art show and performances from 2-5 p.m. at the JCC with youth from Palo Alto, East Palo Alto, Mountain View and Redwood City.

Stanford University is holding a virtual four-day film festival by The World House Project starting Jan. 13. The schedule includes more than 40 documentaries under the theme of "The Crisis of Democracy in the World House." The university also is holding a public worship event on Jan. 15 at Memorial Church from 11 a.m. to noon. The multifaith gathering will be with the Rev. Raymond Carr.

The annual Caltrain NorCalMLK Celebration Train will be stopping at the downtown Palo Alto station at 9:50 a.m. on Jan. 16. The train's final destination is San Francisco, where the public can join a march to Yerba Buena Gardens for festivities. For more information, visit caltrain.com.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.