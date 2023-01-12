More storms headed to the Bay Area this weekend, with up to four inches of rain expected

After a brief lull in the rain and winds on Thursday, two more storms are forecast to hit California in the next 10 days, according to the National Weather Service.
Another 3 to 4 inches of rain is forecast for the Bay Area during those storms, and 2 to 3 inches on the central coast. Those will mark the final of a series of nine storms that hit the state starting Dec. 30.
The rain is expected to pick up again Friday and last well into next week, the service is predicting. The chance of precipitation in Palo Alto and nearby communities will be 90% during the day on Friday, with winds of 8 to 13 mph. In Woodside, the forecast warns that wind could gust up to 23 mph. The rainfall could total between a quarter and half of an inch during the day and between a tenth and quarter of an inch at night.
A high surf advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. Saturday on the coast.
Before 4 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service predicts, Midpeninsula cities including Menlo Park and Palo Alto will see rain, followed by showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. and gusts as high as 31 mph. With a 100% chance of precipitation, between a half and three quarters of an inch of rainfall is possible.
The area might see small hail and some downpours on Saturday night.
Sunday will bring cloudy skies, as the chance of rain declines to 60%.
The city of Palo Alto will be monitoring possible flooding along the San Francisquito Creek during the upcoming weather episode, which straddles the border of Palo Alto and Menlo Park. The creek spilled over in recent storms, and has been closely watched since late December. View the city's creek monitor webpage at cityofpaloalto.org.
• To check PG&E outages, go to its outage center webpage.
• The city of Menlo Park is posting updated storm information and resources on its website.
• To sign up for emergency alerts in San Mateo County, go to https://hsd.smcsheriff.com/smcalert.
• To see the latest public safety incidents in San Mateo County, including Menlo Park, Atherton, Portola Valley, Woodside and Redwood City, go to Zonehaven at https://aware.zonehaven.com/search.
• To find the latest storm information and resources for East Palo Alto, go to ci.east-palo-alto.ca.us/community-resources/page/storm-information-and-resources.
• To view the National Weather Service's Bay Area weather forecast, go to weather.gov/mtr.
