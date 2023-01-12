What a difference a year makes

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 12, 2023, 11:44 am
0
Time to read: about 1 minutes
Worksite Labs medical assistant Daisy Valencia directs Woodside High School senior Diego Ruiz through a COVID-19 test at Woodside High School in Woodside on Jan. 10, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
How 2022 started was quite different from how it ended in our community.
Students practice twirling in a class for children aged 6-8 at Mannakin Theater and Dance company's new En Avant School of Dance in East Palo Alto on Sept. 7, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
In early January, students and staff at Woodside High School had to sit behind plexiglass at socially distanced stations to test themselves for COVID-19 during the virus' omicron wave. By the time the Nov. 8 election rolled around, unmasked voters were filling out their ballots indoors.
The Almanac's coverage illustrates the community's progression from living with overwhelming surges of illness to return to something more closely resembling the pre-pandemic moments and milestones that were sorely missed in the previous two years.
Among the highlights, in May, Ladera couple Debra Meyerson and Steve Zuckerman completed their 4,300-mile journey across the U.S. on a tandem bicycle to increase stroke and aphasia awareness. In September, Menlo Park's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory unveiled the world's largest digital camera that had been 20 years in the making. It will sit inside the Simonyi Survey Telescope at Vera C. Rubin Observatory on a mountaintop in northern Chile to map the night sky. That same month, a ballet studio opened its permanent doors in East Palo Alto for the first time. Mannakin Theater and Dance company's new En Avant School of Dance welcomed around 100 students in its first fall session.
The year saw the return of in-person community events, including Halloween festivities in Atherton and Menlo Park's holiday tree-lighting in December, complete with artificial snow.
Ormondale Elementary School transitional kindergarten teacher Sherry Andrighetto leads her students through an activity in Portola Valley on Feb. 15, 2022; Children react as Leung's White Crane Dragon and Lion Dance Association performers Calvin Liu and Devin Horng approach them during a performance at the Woodside Library in Woodside on Jan. 25, 2022. Photos by Magali Gauthier.
Debra Meyerson and her husband Steve Zuckerman ride their tandem bike together in Portola Valley on May 11, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
Alice Lee watches her daughter Jiami Lin, 4, play inside Cheeky Monkey in Menlo Park on March 15, 2022; Sixth grader Arturo Elizalde makes an adjustment on his robot during the robotics club meeting at Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School in East Palo Alto on March 22, 2022. Photos by Magali Gauthier.
Joy Culture Foundation founder LuLu Roberts reads a book to families in the backyard of the Little Bookworm Library in Menlo Park on June 23, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
Lily Arangio, the outreach coordinator at March for Our Lives San Jose and an incoming senior at Saint Francis High School, leads chants during a protest in Redwood City on June 11, 2022; An aircraft drops water by a home under construction near the Colton and Edgewood fires on June 21, 2022. Photos by Magali Gauthier.
The world's largest digital camera, the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) camera, is photographed without its lens cap at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in Menlo Park on Sept. 30, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
Janet, right, watches jewelry expert Kevin Zavian, left, examine a ring on set of the Antiques Roadshow at Filoli in Woodside on June 22, 2022; Melva Davis participates in the Aqua Fit class at the Menlo Swim and Sport pool in Burgess Park in Menlo Park on Oct. 4, 2022. Photos by Magali Gauthier.
Kids line up for the costume contest at at Atherton's Halloween party on Oct. 28, 2022. Photo by Angela Swartz.
Jonathan Hayward casts his ballot at a vote center in the Town Center in Portola Valley on Nov. 8, 2022; Harby Hayer holds his son, Chance, as artificial snow falls around them at Menlo Park's annual tree lighting in Fremont Park on Dec. 2, 2022. Photos by Magali Gauthier.
Magali Gauthier captures photos and videos for the Palo Alto Weekly, the Mountain View Voice and The Almanac newspapers. She runs the Voice's and the Almanac's Instagram accounts. Read more >>
Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.
Get uninterrupted access to important local education news. Become a member today.
How 2022 started was quite different from how it ended in our community.
In early January, students and staff at Woodside High School had to sit behind plexiglass at socially distanced stations to test themselves for COVID-19 during the virus' omicron wave. By the time the Nov. 8 election rolled around, unmasked voters were filling out their ballots indoors.
The Almanac's coverage illustrates the community's progression from living with overwhelming surges of illness to return to something more closely resembling the pre-pandemic moments and milestones that were sorely missed in the previous two years.
Among the highlights, in May, Ladera couple Debra Meyerson and Steve Zuckerman completed their 4,300-mile journey across the U.S. on a tandem bicycle to increase stroke and aphasia awareness. In September, Menlo Park's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory unveiled the world's largest digital camera that had been 20 years in the making. It will sit inside the Simonyi Survey Telescope at Vera C. Rubin Observatory on a mountaintop in northern Chile to map the night sky. That same month, a ballet studio opened its permanent doors in East Palo Alto for the first time. Mannakin Theater and Dance company's new En Avant School of Dance welcomed around 100 students in its first fall session.
The year saw the return of in-person community events, including Halloween festivities in Atherton and Menlo Park's holiday tree-lighting in December, complete with artificial snow.
View our collection of images that best capture this remarkable year in our communities.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.
Post a comment
In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to
those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below,
you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so
here.
Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster.
Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE,
and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.