More rain, flooding in the Bay Area forecast on Wednesday

A day after hail, thunder and lightning bashed the Bay Area, another storm is lining up to dump more heavy rain Wednesday and leave more flooding in its wake.
The north bay will get the worst of it, with a potential of 2-3 inches of rain late Tuesday through Wednesday, along with up to another 2 inches Thursday, up to 4 inches from Friday through Sunday, and perhaps another 1.5 inches Monday through Tuesday.
Wednesday is expected to bring 2-3 inches of rain to the east bay, 1-2 inches in Santa Cruz County, up to 1.5 inches to the south bay as well as in San Francisco and down the Peninsula, and less than an inch to Monterey County.
A wind advisory is in effect for the region on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., which increases the chances for downed trees due to southerly winds and saturated soil.
Aside from the north bay, Thursday should bring a brief respite to the rest of the Bay Area with much smaller amounts of rain — between 0.1-0.5 inches — before another storm front moves through the region Friday through Sunday. That storm is expected to drop 1-2 inches in San Francisco and on the Peninsula, 1.5-3 inches in Santa Cruz County, 2-4 inches on the Big Sur coastline and .5-1.5 inches in the rest of Monterey County, and 1-2 inches in the south bay.
For the latest forecast updates, visit weather.gov/bayarea.
Palo Alto anticipates low flood risk
Palo Alto expects flood risk will stay low, the city shared in a statement issued Wednesday morning. Foothills Nature Preserve is open to the public on Wednesday and expected to remain open over the next few days, though some trails are closed due to mudslides.
As of 11:15 am., there were no power outages reported in the city and all roads were open. Reports on road conditions and other storm-related information can be shared with the city by visiting cityofpaloalto.org/311. Anyone who finds a blocked storm drain, sinkhole or fallen tree can call the Public Works Department at 650-496-6974 on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 650-329-2413 after hours. Reports of gas leaks and sewer spills can be made to Palo Alto Utilites' water, gas and wastewater operations line at 650-329-2579. Power outages and other electrical issues can be shared by calling 650-496-6914.
