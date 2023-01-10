News

Sheriff: Burglars take $10K in jewelry from Portola Valley home

A house in Portola Valley was ransacked by burglars. Courtesy San Mateo County Sheriff.

Burlgars smashed a back sliding glass door at a home in the 200 block of Golden Oaks Drive in Portola Valley and ransacked a master bedroom, taking an estimated $10,000 worth of jewelry, on Friday, Dec. 30, according to a Jan. 9 San Mateo County Sheriff's Office news release.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the scene around 9 p.m. and checked the home with the help of a K-9. They did not locate a suspect.

Deputies contacted the homeowner who was out of town.

The home surveillance system captured a photo of one of the suspects, according to the release.

Call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line with any information on the incident at 800-547-2700.

There was a burglary on the 200 block of Golden Oak Drive in Portola Valley on Dec. 30, 2022. Via Google Maps.

Angela Swartz

Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

