Sheriff: Burglars take $10K in jewelry from Portola Valley home

Burlgars smashed a back sliding glass door at a home in the 200 block of Golden Oaks Drive in Portola Valley and ransacked a master bedroom, taking an estimated $10,000 worth of jewelry, on Friday, Dec. 30, according to a Jan. 9 San Mateo County Sheriff's Office news release.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the scene around 9 p.m. and checked the home with the help of a K-9. They did not locate a suspect.

Deputies contacted the homeowner who was out of town.

The home surveillance system captured a photo of one of the suspects, according to the release.

Call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line with any information on the incident at 800-547-2700.