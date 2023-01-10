Menlo Park police arrest four people suspected of being part of a retail theft ring

Police in Menlo Park arrested four people Monday suspected of being involved in a retail theft ring.

The arrest comes three days after two of the suspects were arrested for the same offenses in another jurisdiction, police said.

Menlo Park officers responded to a 2:19 p.m. call from Safeway employees reporting that four people were inside the store stealing items off the shelves before leaving in a red Chrysler sedan, which was driven across the street to a Big 5 Sporting Goods store in the 700 block of El Camino Real.

Police said the foursome entered that store and continued their crime spree, stealing a large amount of clothing before leaving the scene in the same red Chrysler.

Moments later, police saw the vehicle and pulled it over and detained all four people, recovering a large amount of stolen items from the two stores as well as from Home Depot, Petco, CVS and Walgreens.