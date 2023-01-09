Menlo Park City Council appoints Maria Doerr to District 5 seat

The Menlo Park City Council has a new member. Maria Doerr was appointed to represent District 5 at a special Jan. 9 meeting, to fill a vacancy left by Ray Mueller who was elected to the county Board of Supervisors.

The vote was 3-0 vote, with Drew Combs abstaining.

Mueller resigned last month to take his seat on the board of supervisors, leaving two years remaining on his term representing the district, which encompasses Sharon Heights, Sandhill and parts of West Menlo Park.

Doerr is a strategy and management consultant for nonprofits, foundations, and government agencies. She was one of more than a dozen people who applied, although several dropped out before a special City Council meeting Dec. 21 to interview the applicants.

In her application for the post, Doerr said her immediate priorities on the council are housing, building electrification and engaging a younger generation in civic life. Her long-term priorities are traffic mitigation and transit access, infrastructure improvements and land use changes to better prepare for disasters such as flooding and fire, and creating space for "community connection" in Menlo Park.