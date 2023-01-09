News

Breaking

Menlo Park City Council appoints Maria Doerr to District 5 seat

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 9, 2023, 6:12 pm 1
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Maria Doeer is sworn in at a special Jan. 9, 2023 Menlo Park City Council meeting.

The Menlo Park City Council has a new member. Maria Doerr was appointed to represent District 5 at a special Jan. 9 meeting, to fill a vacancy left by Ray Mueller who was elected to the county Board of Supervisors.

The vote was 3-0 vote, with Drew Combs abstaining.

Mueller resigned last month to take his seat on the board of supervisors, leaving two years remaining on his term representing the district, which encompasses Sharon Heights, Sandhill and parts of West Menlo Park.

Doerr is a strategy and management consultant for nonprofits, foundations, and government agencies. She was one of more than a dozen people who applied, although several dropped out before a special City Council meeting Dec. 21 to interview the applicants.

In her application for the post, Doerr said her immediate priorities on the council are housing, building electrification and engaging a younger generation in civic life. Her long-term priorities are traffic mitigation and transit access, infrastructure improvements and land use changes to better prepare for disasters such as flooding and fire, and creating space for "community connection" in Menlo Park.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Cameron Rebosio
 
Cameron Rebosio joined the Almanac in 2022 as the Menlo Park reporter. She previously wrote for the Daily Californian and the Palo Alto Weekly. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important political news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Menlo Park City Council appoints Maria Doerr to District 5 seat

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 9, 2023, 6:12 pm

The Menlo Park City Council has a new member. Maria Doerr was appointed to represent District 5 at a special Jan. 9 meeting, to fill a vacancy left by Ray Mueller who was elected to the county Board of Supervisors.

The vote was 3-0 vote, with Drew Combs abstaining.

Mueller resigned last month to take his seat on the board of supervisors, leaving two years remaining on his term representing the district, which encompasses Sharon Heights, Sandhill and parts of West Menlo Park.

Doerr is a strategy and management consultant for nonprofits, foundations, and government agencies. She was one of more than a dozen people who applied, although several dropped out before a special City Council meeting Dec. 21 to interview the applicants.

In her application for the post, Doerr said her immediate priorities on the council are housing, building electrification and engaging a younger generation in civic life. Her long-term priorities are traffic mitigation and transit access, infrastructure improvements and land use changes to better prepare for disasters such as flooding and fire, and creating space for "community connection" in Menlo Park.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.

Comments

smallbusinessownerCZ
Registered user
Menlo Park: The Willows
18 minutes ago
smallbusinessownerCZ, Menlo Park: The Willows
Registered user
18 minutes ago

Congratulations Maria! You will be a great addition to a wonderful City Council. Thank you for also choosing housing as a priority.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.