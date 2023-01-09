News

Community briefs: Menlo Park to appoint new council member, Selby Lane toy drive and more

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 9, 2023, 8:22 am
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Adelante Selby Lane Spanish Immersion School students collect gifts at Atherton Town Hall in December 2022. Courtesy Rick DeGolia.

Selby Lane School Toy Drive

Atherton residents dropped off 500 toys and other holiday gifts on Dec. 20 for Adelante Selby Lane Spanish Immersion School. The toy drive is put on annually by the Atherton Police Activities League and Police Officers' Association.

Gifts included bicycles, keyboards, guitars and more, according to Atherton Council member Rick DeGolia.

Special meeting to appoint Menlo Park council member

The Menlo Park City Council plans to appoint a new member to represent District 5 at a 5 p.m. meeting on Monday, Jan. 9. This meeting is continued from the Dec. 21, when 11 candidates were interviewed by the council. The appointment is to fill the remaining two years on Council member Ray Mueller's term following his resignation from the council after getting elected to the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors.

Talk on New Years goals for families

Counselor Edwin Fernandez of One Life Counseling Center will host a talk in Spanish on Metas de Año Nuevo Para Mejorar las Relaciones Familiares (New Year's Goals to Improve Family Relationships) on Jan. 10 online. Sign up here.

Atherton housing element public outreach

There will be a community meeting about Atherton's housing element on Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. at Menlo College, 1000 El Camino Real. There will be another meeting with the Planning Commission on Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers, 80 Fair Oaks Lane.

