Another storm causes power outages, flooding and fallen trees on the Midpeninsula

"Specifically, FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency," according to a White House news release.

Local cities began to declare states of emergencies last week amid the historic storms, allowing them to spend public funds to respond to the emergency and to pay for repairs of damaged or destroyed public facilities such as water, sewer, storm water, streets and other facilities without having to use the typical public bid process.

Officials are watching San Francisquito Creek closely, as it reached the brink of flooding on Monday morning. Despite concerns early in the morning that the creek could flood near the Pope-Chaucer Bridge between Palo Alto and Menlo Park, flooding was considered unlikely as of 10:17 a.m.

After a fairly quiet weekend, another storm has picked up on the Midpeninsula on Sunday night, bringing lots of rain and wind with gusts of up to 60 miles per hour. The National Weather Service has put out a flood warning and a high wind advisory throughout the Bay Area through Tuesday afternoon.

Several private schools in the area also shut down last week to move to remote learning but are back in session. Menlo School in Atherton, for example, held classes online Jan. 3 and 4 in anticipation of the storm.

Students in the Menlo Park City, Ravenswood City and Sequoia Union High School District are set to return from winter break on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Las Lomitas Elementary School District students returned Monday, Jan. 9. Menlo-Atherton High School experienced some flooding over break, but there was no interior damage to facilities, said Principal Karl Losekoot in an email.

After closing Thursday, Jan. 4, because of high winds and wet conditions in the Portola Valley and Woodside school districts, students were back in classrooms by Friday, Jan. 5, and their schools remained open on Monday, Jan. 9 morning.

In Portola Valley, a tree fell in the morning, blocking Westridge Road between Possum Lane and Portola Road before crews moved it out of the way. Flooding was also reported in town.

About 85 households and businesses in the western part of Woodside (near Highways 84 and 35) were also without power Monday morning and are also expected not to see the lights go back on until 11 p.m., according to PG&E. The area surrounding Huddart County Park is also in the dark.

Atherton Avenue from Alameda de las Pulgas to Ridgeview Drive in Atherton was closed due to a downed tree and power lines as of 8 a.m., according to a tweet from the town . The town said PG&E was on scene and it is unknown when the road will reopen. About 100 customers in the West of the Alameda neighborhood of Atherton were without power Monday around 9 a.m. The outage began shortly before 1 a.m. and is expected to be resolved around 6:30 p.m., according to PG&E's outage map .

Like last week's historic storms, fallen trees and flooding again plagued the area, but fewer are without power than during the Wednesday, Jan. 4, storm . As of 9 a.m. 4,771 customers on the Peninsula were without power, according to PG&E. On Jan. 4, some 41,189 Peninsula customers were without power that evening.

Another storm causes power outages, flooding and fallen trees on the Midpeninsula

Fewer left without power than during last week's storms, but the area hasn't gone unscathed