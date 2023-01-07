New San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus to be sworn in Saturday

The first Latina sheriff in the history of San Mateo County will be officially sworn in on Saturday at an inauguration ceremony at the College of San Mateo.

Corpus will become the 26th sheriff of San Mateo County.

The inauguration and swearing-in of Corpus begins at 1 p.m. at the college center located at Building 10 ,1700 West Hillsdale.

Corpus recently named Mountain View Police Chief Chris Hsiung as undersheriff. Hsiung will be the first Asian American undersheriff in San Mateo County history. On social media, Corpus announced Ryan Monaghan, the chief of Tiburon Police Department, as the new Assistant Sheriff for Operations.

Although the union for the sheriff's office employees recently scored a small win with a new contract, Corpus inherits an understaffed agency.