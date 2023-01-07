News

New San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus to be sworn in Saturday

Corpus makes history as the first Latina sheriff elected in county history

by Michelle Iracheta / Redwood City Pulse

Sheriff-elect Christina Corpus. Courtesy San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

The first Latina sheriff in the history of San Mateo County will be officially sworn in on Saturday at an inauguration ceremony at the College of San Mateo.

Corpus will become the 26th sheriff of San Mateo County.

The inauguration and swearing-in of Corpus begins at 1 p.m. at the college center located at Building 10 ,1700 West Hillsdale.

Corpus recently named Mountain View Police Chief Chris Hsiung as undersheriff. Hsiung will be the first Asian American undersheriff in San Mateo County history. On social media, Corpus announced Ryan Monaghan, the chief of Tiburon Police Department, as the new Assistant Sheriff for Operations.

Although the union for the sheriff's office employees recently scored a small win with a new contract, Corpus inherits an understaffed agency.

Corpus, who succeeds former Sheriff Carlos Bolanos, has suggested that she would change the culture of the department.

Michelle Iracheta
   
Michelle Iracheta is the editor at the Redwood City Pulse. Her work has appeared in the Houston Chronicle, the Las Vegas Review-Journal, The Seattle Times and the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Michelle, a Houston native, is married and has two dogs. Read more >>

