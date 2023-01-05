San Mateo County's revenue rose by $22 million during the 2021-2022 fiscal year while expenses fell by nearly $200 million, driven largely by a reduction in COVID-19-related expenses, county finance officials said Dec. 30.

San Mateo County's COVID-related expenses fell by $156 million, according to the county's 2021-22 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, which is issued by the county Controller's Office.

COVID-related expenses were so much higher during the 2020-21 fiscal year, according to county officials, because the county allocated funding toward, among other things, the acquisition of hotels and other buildings to shelter residents at risk of infection, labor costs and a program that provided meals to older adults at higher risk of contracting COVID.

In total, the county's revenue rose 1% between the 2020-2021 fiscal year and 2021-22 to $2.49 billion while expenses fell 9% to $1.99 billion.

The county also released its financial highlights report for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which summarizes the more granular information in the comprehensive financial report.