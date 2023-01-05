Portola Valley in 2022: Battles over housing and a contentious election roils the town

Housing development again was center stage in Portola Valley in 2022, as the state deadline for a compliant housing plan looms over the start of the new year.

Nathhorst Triangle residents filed a massive public records request with the town after they were concerned about the potential for a multifamily housing development in their neighborhood. The town also settled a lawsuit alleging Brown Act violations over text messages between town staff and advisory committee members, saying it was necessary to save the town the cost of expensive litigation.

A vitriolic election led to Town Council member Craig Hughes losing his reelection bid in November. A PAC raised $40,000 to unseat incumbent council members, only one of whom chose to run. Planning Commissioners Judith Hasko and Craig Taylor were early winners to seats on the council, while retired doctor Mary Hufty emerged victorious after being neck-and-neck with Hughes in early election returns.

There was a controversy over a candidate forum billed as only being open to Portola Valley residents, which an Almanac reporter attended with the support of some community members. The Almanac also hosted its first online candidates forum with participation from all five council candidates.

Jeff Aalfs stepped into the mayor role in December, while Sarah Wernikoff opted out of her turn to hold the honorary position, preferring to stay in the vice mayor role due of family responsibilities. The council said goodbye to Hughes, Maryann Derwin and John Richards, saluting them for a combined 50 years of volunteer service to the town.