Mountain lions and housing took center stage in Woodside in 2022

Woodside made national news in February when it declared itself a mountain lion habitat in an effort to impede a new state law that allows single-family homeowners to split their lots in half and build duplexes. The resulting scrutiny brought threats from the state attorney general's office and backpedaling by the Town Council and town staff.
The Edgewood Fire charred 20 acres in the Emerald Hills, threatening homes and leading residents to evacuate in June. The same week, the Antiques Roadshow visited the grounds of Woodside's Filoli estate to film an episode that will air on Jan. 2, 2023.
Brian Dombkowski was reelected to the Woodside Town Council in November, beating out lifelong resident Steve Lubin and newcomer Elizabeth Kaske.
The council selected Chris Shaw as Woodside's mayor for 2023, while it said goodbye to Sean Scott, whose council seat will not be on the ballot until 2024 due to redistricting. The council is in the midst of transitioning from seven to five members — it currently has six members. Jenn Wall was chosen to serve as mayor pro tem.
Comments
Registered user
Woodside: Woodside Glens
12 hours ago
Registered user
12 hours ago
Unfortunately this article misses a very significant issue that has been discussed in multiple meetings of the Town Council. That is the plan to bulldoze the open space behind Roberts to build more parking to allow expansion of the Bakery. The parking problems of today are caused by a failure of the Town to enforce the seating limits for the Bakery. They are only allowed 70 seats during the day time but have nearly twice that. More seats mean more traffic. We have been asking the Town to enforce the law, but to no avail.