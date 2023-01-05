Mountain lions and housing took center stage in Woodside in 2022

Woodside made national news in February when it declared itself a mountain lion habitat in an effort to impede a new state law that allows single-family homeowners to split their lots in half and build duplexes. The resulting scrutiny brought threats from the state attorney general's office and backpedaling by the Town Council and town staff.

The Edgewood Fire charred 20 acres in the Emerald Hills, threatening homes and leading residents to evacuate in June. The same week, the Antiques Roadshow visited the grounds of Woodside's Filoli estate to film an episode that will air on Jan. 2, 2023.

Brian Dombkowski was reelected to the Woodside Town Council in November, beating out lifelong resident Steve Lubin and newcomer Elizabeth Kaske.

The council selected Chris Shaw as Woodside's mayor for 2023, while it said goodbye to Sean Scott, whose council seat will not be on the ballot until 2024 due to redistricting. The council is in the midst of transitioning from seven to five members — it currently has six members. Jenn Wall was chosen to serve as mayor pro tem.