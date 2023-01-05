News

Mountain lions and housing took center stage in Woodside in 2022

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 5, 2023, 11:42 am 1
Time to read: about 1 minutes

In early 2022, Woodside put an indefinite hold on all housing projects under California's new split-lot law, citing a clause that exempts building in a mountain lion habitat. Embarcadero Media file photo.

Woodside made national news in February when it declared itself a mountain lion habitat in an effort to impede a new state law that allows single-family homeowners to split their lots in half and build duplexes. The resulting scrutiny brought threats from the state attorney general's office and backpedaling by the Town Council and town staff.

The Edgewood Fire charred 20 acres in the Emerald Hills, threatening homes and leading residents to evacuate in June. The same week, the Antiques Roadshow visited the grounds of Woodside's Filoli estate to film an episode that will air on Jan. 2, 2023.

Glass expert Arlie Sulka, left, smiles before taping an appraisal of an antique lamp that guest Erin, right, has brought to the set of the Antiques Roadshow at Filoli in Woodside on June 22, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Brian Dombkowski was reelected to the Woodside Town Council in November, beating out lifelong resident Steve Lubin and newcomer Elizabeth Kaske.

The council selected Chris Shaw as Woodside's mayor for 2023, while it said goodbye to Sean Scott, whose council seat will not be on the ballot until 2024 due to redistricting. The council is in the midst of transitioning from seven to five members — it currently has six members. Jenn Wall was chosen to serve as mayor pro tem.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Mountain lions and housing took center stage in Woodside in 2022

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 5, 2023, 11:42 am

Woodside made national news in February when it declared itself a mountain lion habitat in an effort to impede a new state law that allows single-family homeowners to split their lots in half and build duplexes. The resulting scrutiny brought threats from the state attorney general's office and backpedaling by the Town Council and town staff.

The Edgewood Fire charred 20 acres in the Emerald Hills, threatening homes and leading residents to evacuate in June. The same week, the Antiques Roadshow visited the grounds of Woodside's Filoli estate to film an episode that will air on Jan. 2, 2023.

Brian Dombkowski was reelected to the Woodside Town Council in November, beating out lifelong resident Steve Lubin and newcomer Elizabeth Kaske.

The council selected Chris Shaw as Woodside's mayor for 2023, while it said goodbye to Sean Scott, whose council seat will not be on the ballot until 2024 due to redistricting. The council is in the midst of transitioning from seven to five members — it currently has six members. Jenn Wall was chosen to serve as mayor pro tem.

Comments

Don Pugh
Registered user
Woodside: Woodside Glens
12 hours ago
Don Pugh, Woodside: Woodside Glens
Registered user
12 hours ago

Unfortunately this article misses a very significant issue that has been discussed in multiple meetings of the Town Council. That is the plan to bulldoze the open space behind Roberts to build more parking to allow expansion of the Bakery. The parking problems of today are caused by a failure of the Town to enforce the seating limits for the Bakery. They are only allowed 70 seats during the day time but have nearly twice that. More seats mean more traffic. We have been asking the Town to enforce the law, but to no avail.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.