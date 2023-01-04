New San Mateo County supervisors seated as board extends emergency proclamation for storms

NEWS ALERT: Fierce winds, strong rain making for a wild night on the Midpeninsula

"My life, my journey has been one of trials and tribulations," Corzo said. She said she was able to overcome obstacles in her path thanks to her family and the community, and she thanked the community for supporting her election to represent the county's District 2.

Corzo was sworn in by her son and her mother shortly after the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance. She noted that her mother raised her as a single parent and said that she, too, was a single parent, and that she looked forward to increasing the visibility of issues important to single parents.

The proclamation will also help maintain communication between cities' emergency operations centers and the county's center. County Executive Mike Callagy said anyone who needs evacuation and a place to stay should contact their city's emergency operations center, while those in unincorporated areas should rely on the county's center or communicate their needs to first responders.

Supervisors also approved an emergency proclamation passed last week by the county executive to make more resources available to deal with the heavy rainfall forecast to continue this week.

Two new members were welcomed to the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors during the board's first meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, including former Menlo Park Council member Ray Mueller and Noelia Corzo, the first Latina to serve on the board.

A resolution to ratify and extend the emergency proclamation was passed unanimously following a public comment period that focused largely on welcoming the new members and expressing frustration with the availability of sandbags during the ongoing storms hitting the county.

"I would not be here without you," he said. Mueller said he was grateful for the opportunity to help constituents during the current storms hitting the county.

Newly elected Supervisor Ray Mueller was sworn in by his wife and children, whom he thanked after he took the oath to represent District 3.

"I'd never thought I'd see the day when the first Latina was on the Board of Supervisors," said Jennifer Blanco, a public commenter and school board trustee with the San Bruno Park School District.

The board also unanimously voted to name Supervisor David Pine as board president and Supervisor Warren Slocum as vice president. Pine said he was considering proposing a regular rotation of the position at a later date.

Callagy said hotel rooms were being made available for anyone who has to leave their home during the storms and that 100 people evacuated from the Belmont Trailer Park, located at 100 Harbor Blvd. in Belmont, were currently being housed in hotels.

Public commenters noted the lack of sandbags at the Princeton Corporation Yard location and said it was difficult for seniors to access the services without more help from county employees.

New San Mateo County supervisors seated as board extends emergency proclamation for storms