NEWS ALERT: Fierce winds, strong rain making for a wild night on the Midpeninsula

"Crews are working safely and as quickly as possible to restore customers," said PG&E spokesperson Karly Hernandez in an email.

About 870 Atherton households lost power when winds knocked down power lines around Fair Oaks Lane, according to PG&E's website around 3:54 p.m.. Police shut down from North Fair Oaks at El Camino Real to the Caltrain tracks around 5:30 p.m., according to a town news alert . PG&E was on scene and it is unknown when the road will reopen, according to the news alert.

Police shut down Middlefield Road between Ravenswood and Oak Grove avenues in both directions in Atherton in front of Menlo-Atherton High School because of flooding Wednesday evening, according to a news bulletin . Officials do not yet know when the roadway will reopen.

Around 2,500 households and businesses in unincorporated areas of Redwood City, Woodside and Atherton along Woodside Road lost power Wednesday afternoon and were still in the dark around 7 p.m. PG&E does not have an estimated time of restoration.

Strong winds and heavy rainfall that began Wednesday afternoon are already causing trees to topple, knocking down power lines and causing some power outages. Some 41,189 customers were without power as of 7:45 p.m., according to a PG&E news release.

SLIDESWOW : Menlo Park Fire Protection District firefighters cleared out a large tree that fell on Monterey Avenue and Alameda de las Pulgas in West Menlo Park around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2023 in front of Bob's Country Corner. Courtesy Issa Wehab.

SLIDESWOW : Menlo Park Fire is helping clear out a large tree that fell on Monterey Avenue and Alameda de las Pulgas in West Menlo Park around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2023 in front of Bob's Country Corner. Courtesy Issa Wehab.

Wires were down at 232 Blakewood Way off of Highway 35 in Woodside, close to Alice's Restaurant, but no sparks were flying at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Fire Dispatch.

Around 220 residents are without power in Woodside east of Interstate 280 on Wednesday evening, not far from where a tree went down off Woodside road.

Downed power lines are reportedly sparking at Webb Ranch, 2720 Alpine Road, in Portola Valley Wednesday around 7:40 p.m., according to the Fire Dispatch service. The county fire department is on the scene.

The town of Woodside has opened a Temporary Evacuation Point available in Independence Hall, 2955 Woodside Road. It will be open from the following times:

Atherton police reported at 8:10 p.m. that Middlefield Road between Ravenswood and Oak Grove avenues is closed in both directions due to flooding. The estimated time to open the roadway was unknown.

At 6:38 p.m., there was flooding in East Palo Alto, with 4 inches of water reported at the intersection of Illinois Street and Purdue Avenue.

A large tree fell down, partially blocking traffic, on Monterey Avenue and Alameda de Las Pulgas in front of Bob's Country Corner in Menlo Park in West Menlo Park around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

"We are watching Menlo-Atherton closely for flooding on campus," Gebin said in an email. "The goal is to keep the water out of our buildings."

With the severe rain over this last week, flooding occurred in and around Menlo-Atherton High School, though there was little to no damage done to the buildings, according to Sequoia Union High School District spokesperson Richard Gebin. Students are on winter break until classes resume next week.

Businesses closed their doors earlier than usual on Wednesday in anticipation of the storm. The Atherton and North Fairs Oaks libraries closed early (at 5 p.m.) on Wednesday and Little Sky Bakery opted to close its retail store in downtown Menlo Park , at 1:30 p.m.

Local schools asked all staff and students to leave campuses by 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, cancelling classes on Thursday. Some private schools opted to cancel classes all of Wednesday. Menlo School in Atherton moving to remote learning for he grades 6 to 12 preemptively on Wednesday.

"There doesn't seem to be enough sandbags anywhere and every agency has gone through them very quickly," he said.

The county has gone through 18,000 of the 24,000 sandbags it ordered for last week's storm and is ordering more with the likelihood of ongoing rain in the foreseeable future, he said.

The county secured 160 hotel rooms for displaced residents, including the inhabitants of the entire Harbor Village Mobile Home Park in Redwood City, which flooded, he said Wednesday afternoon. The county also plans to open up 70 beds in a congregate shelter at College of San Mateo in San Mateo. Cañada College in Woodside and Skyline College in San Bruno could also be used to house people, he said.

"If you don't need to travel, please stay at home during this storm," Callagy warned residents, urging them to sign up for SMC Alerts to receive emergency information.

One markedly unusual part of the Wednesday storm is high winds, as high as 70 miles per hour along the coast and 50 miles per hour elsewhere, San Mateo County Manager Mike Callagy said during a press briefing on Wednesday, before the brunt of the storm hit. A high wind warning is in effect in the Bay Area until Thursday morning at 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service . Winds are expected to hit 40 miles per hour in Woodside and Portola Valley at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Fierce winds, strong rain making for a wild night on the Midpeninsula

Power outages and fallen trees reported Wednesday evening