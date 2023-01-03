News

Tesla driver arrested after car plunges from Highway 1 cliff, with adult and two children inside

CHP investigating Monday's Devil's Slide crash as an 'intentional act'

by Bay City News Service / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Jan 3, 2023, 7:01 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Emergency crews work to remove the crashed car that fell down a steep cliff near Devil's Slide in San Mateo County on Jan. 2, 2023. Via San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Monday's Tesla crash off a steep cliff near Devil's Slide in San Mateo County that injured two adults and endangered two children is being investigated as a deliberate act, the California Highway Patrol said on Jan. 3.

The car landed in the rocks nearly 300 feet below Highway 1 and multiple agencies assisted in the rescue on Jan. 2. Two adults were taken to the hospital in critical condition and somehow, the two children in the car were unharmed.

Cal Fire posted photos and videos of the rescue operation to its Twitter account.

"CHP investigators worked through the night interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence," said the San Francisco CHP on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon. "Based on the evidence collected, investigators developed probable cause to believe this incident was an intentional act."

Dharmesh A. Patel, of Pasadena, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, CHP said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Speculation arose after the crash about whether the electric vehicle had been in self-driving mode.

"There has been no determination as to what driving mode the Tesla was in," said CHP. "However, that does not appear to be a contributing factor in this incident."

A helicopter rescues a victim from a crashed car that plunged down a steep cliff near Devil's Slide in San Mateo County on Jan. 2, 2023. Via San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Patel remains in the hospital but will be moved to the San Mateo Jail when he has recovered, CHP said.

Officers and other first responders were first dispatched to the area along Highway 1 around 10:50 a.m. and extracted everyone from the wreck, CHP said.

The agency is still seeking anyone who may have witnessed the event and asking them to contact the CHP SF office at 415-557-1094.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Tesla driver arrested after car plunges from Highway 1 cliff, with adult and two children inside

CHP investigating Monday's Devil's Slide crash as an 'intentional act'

by Bay City News Service / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Jan 3, 2023, 7:01 pm

Monday's Tesla crash off a steep cliff near Devil's Slide in San Mateo County that injured two adults and endangered two children is being investigated as a deliberate act, the California Highway Patrol said on Jan. 3.

The car landed in the rocks nearly 300 feet below Highway 1 and multiple agencies assisted in the rescue on Jan. 2. Two adults were taken to the hospital in critical condition and somehow, the two children in the car were unharmed.

Cal Fire posted photos and videos of the rescue operation to its Twitter account.

"CHP investigators worked through the night interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence," said the San Francisco CHP on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon. "Based on the evidence collected, investigators developed probable cause to believe this incident was an intentional act."

Dharmesh A. Patel, of Pasadena, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, CHP said.

Speculation arose after the crash about whether the electric vehicle had been in self-driving mode.

"There has been no determination as to what driving mode the Tesla was in," said CHP. "However, that does not appear to be a contributing factor in this incident."

Patel remains in the hospital but will be moved to the San Mateo Jail when he has recovered, CHP said.

Officers and other first responders were first dispatched to the area along Highway 1 around 10:50 a.m. and extracted everyone from the wreck, CHP said.

The agency is still seeking anyone who may have witnessed the event and asking them to contact the CHP SF office at 415-557-1094.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.