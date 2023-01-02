Storm expected mid-week to drench already saturated Bay Area

Sunday's dry spell helped the greater Bay Area briefly recover from a powerful storm on New Year's weekend, but a Pineapple Express on the way will soak the region mid-week, National Weather Service said Monday.

Mop-up efforts to bail out flooded basements and clear mudslides from roadways will be paused by the latest atmospheric river, set to arrive late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Soils already saturated by last weekend's downpours will only intensify the new storm's impacts, forecasters said.

The latest system could bring a repeat of recent flooding and the National Weather Service is urging residents prepare for rising creeks, downed trees, mudslides and power outages.

Most areas will see light rain on Monday through the afternoon and evening, setting the stage for the big storm, according to the National Weather Service.