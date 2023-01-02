San Mateo County health official offers tips when returning to flooded areas

NEWS ALERT: Flood warning as water levels rise along Atherton Channel

Be sure the main electrical switch is off before entering a flooded structure. Do not turn it back on until you are certain there has been no damage to wires or appliances connected to the electrical system.

"Floodwater can contain all kinds of dangerous materials, and it is obviously best to avoid any contact with the water," Morrow said. "Raw sewage, animal waste, toxic substances, chemical compounds, fungus, bacteria — things you would rather avoid — may be in the water, and you need to take precautions to avoid illness or injury."

If you swallow floodwater, you should see a physician immediately because of the risk of hepatitis A infection. "While the hepatitis A virus will not pass through skin, it poses a threat to those who consume floodwater. Your physician will determine whether you should receive a shot of immune globulin to prevent infection," Morrow said.

If you have open cuts or sores, protect them from the water. Keep them clean by washing them with soap and applying an antibiotic ointment to discourage infection. If a wound develops redness, swelling or drainage, seek immediate medical attention.

Keep children and pets away from floodwaters and avoid outdoor areas that have been recently flooded. Remove shoes and wipe paws before returning indoors.

Menlo Park city officials are warning residents of a flood hazard along the Atherton Channel near the intersection of Bayfront Expressway, Marsh Road and Haven Avenue.

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. If you have children who have been in contact with the water, be sure they wash their hands, too.

If you smell gas or suspect a gas leak, call 911. Then call PG&E at 800-743-5000. Warn your neighbors of the potential problem.

If the power was off, throw away all discolored or foul-smelling food, especially meat, poultry and fish in the refrigerator. Freezer foods may last from 48 to 72 hours if the freezer is full and the door remained closed. If in doubt, throw it out.

For general disinfection of surfaces, use a cloth soaked with a tablespoon of bleach in one gallon of water.

Don't let children play with toys that have been in contact with floodwater until the toys have been disinfected. You can disinfect toys using a solution of one-fourth cup of bleach in one gallon of water.

If you are uncertain about the quality of drinking water, use bottled water. Check with your local water provider for any boil water orders. If you have a domestic well, it may require disinfection if it was impacted by floodwaters. See guidelines at smchealth.org/welluse .

See more information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on flood recovery at cdc.gov/disasters/floods/after.html .

San Mateo County health official offers tips when returning to flooded areas

Dr. Scott Morrow: 'Floodwater can contain all kinds of dangerous materials.'