News

Flood warning issued as water levels rise along Atherton Channel

by The Almanac Staff

Uploaded: Sat, Dec 31, 2022, 12:16 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Stormwater rushed through the Atherton Channel at the intersection of Middlefield and Marsh roads in Atherton shortly before 11 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022. Photo by Andrea Gemmet.

Menlo Park city officials are warning residents of a flood hazard along the Atherton Channel near the intersection of Bayfront Expressway, Marsh Road and Haven Avenue.

In an alert sent at 11:08 a.m., the city reported that the water levels have reached "flood stage" and continue to rise, advising that residents avoid the area and avoid driving through standing water or flooded roads.

Even a foot of water can float vehicles, the city warned, and those trapped in significant flooding are asked to abandon the vehicle and move to higher ground if it is safe to do so. Residents are asked not to call 9-1-1 unless there is a serious emergency.

The city has sandbags available at the Burgess Park parking lot at Alma Street and Burgess Drive, as well as Menlo Park Fire Station No. 77, located at 1467 Chilco Street.

The same morning, the city of Palo Alto sent out an alert urging residents to prepare for flooding along the San Francisquito Creek, where water levels exceeded capacity at Pope-Chaucer Bridge.

A car drives through a flooded area of Birch Street near Sherman Avenue in Palo Alto during a storm in December 2014. Photo by Veronica Weber.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Flood warning issued as water levels rise along Atherton Channel

by The Almanac Staff /

Uploaded: Sat, Dec 31, 2022, 12:16 pm

Menlo Park city officials are warning residents of a flood hazard along the Atherton Channel near the intersection of Bayfront Expressway, Marsh Road and Haven Avenue.

In an alert sent at 11:08 a.m., the city reported that the water levels have reached "flood stage" and continue to rise, advising that residents avoid the area and avoid driving through standing water or flooded roads.

Even a foot of water can float vehicles, the city warned, and those trapped in significant flooding are asked to abandon the vehicle and move to higher ground if it is safe to do so. Residents are asked not to call 9-1-1 unless there is a serious emergency.

The city has sandbags available at the Burgess Park parking lot at Alma Street and Burgess Drive, as well as Menlo Park Fire Station No. 77, located at 1467 Chilco Street.

The same morning, the city of Palo Alto sent out an alert urging residents to prepare for flooding along the San Francisquito Creek, where water levels exceeded capacity at Pope-Chaucer Bridge.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.