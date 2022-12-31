Flood warning issued as water levels rise along Atherton Channel

Menlo Park city officials are warning residents of a flood hazard along the Atherton Channel near the intersection of Bayfront Expressway, Marsh Road and Haven Avenue.

In an alert sent at 11:08 a.m., the city reported that the water levels have reached "flood stage" and continue to rise, advising that residents avoid the area and avoid driving through standing water or flooded roads.

Even a foot of water can float vehicles, the city warned, and those trapped in significant flooding are asked to abandon the vehicle and move to higher ground if it is safe to do so. Residents are asked not to call 9-1-1 unless there is a serious emergency.

The city has sandbags available at the Burgess Park parking lot at Alma Street and Burgess Drive, as well as Menlo Park Fire Station No. 77, located at 1467 Chilco Street.

The same morning, the city of Palo Alto sent out an alert urging residents to prepare for flooding along the San Francisquito Creek, where water levels exceeded capacity at Pope-Chaucer Bridge.