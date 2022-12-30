News

Man arrested in homicide of missing East Palo Alto woman

The remains of Breanna Labat have not yet been located, police say

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 30, 2022, 3:04 pm
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the homicide of Breanna Labat, an East Palo Alto resident, police said Friday.

John Caisiano Thompson, 44, of East Palo Alto, was arrested on Dec. 28, 2022, in connection with the killing of Breanna Labat. Courtesy East Palo Alto Police Department.

The East Palo Alto Police Department and San Mateo County District Attorney's Office launched a missing person investigation for Labat, 32, on Dec. 6, East Palo Alto interim Police Chief Jeff Liu said in a press release.

Information early in the investigation suggested that Labat had been murdered and the suspect disposed of her remains.

Investigators identified the suspect as John Caisiano Thompson of East Palo Alto and arrested him on Wednesday, Dec. 28, in connection with Labat's murder, police said. He is expected to be formally charged and arraigned on Friday.

"Both the East Palo Alto Police Department and San Mateo County District Attorney's Office personnel devoted and continue to devote extensive amounts of personnel and resources to this investigation. Investigators are continuing efforts to locate Breanna's remains, which have not been found as of Dec. 30. The motive for the murder is not being released at this time," Liu said in a statement.

This is East Palo Alto's fifth homicide of 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to call acting Cmdr. Angel Sanchez at 650-853-3154. Anyone who witnessed the homicide or has any information is urged to contact the East Palo Alto Police Department by email to [email protected] or text or voicemail to 650-409-6792. Tips can be left anonymously.

