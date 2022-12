The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal traffic collision occurred Thursday night on State Route 35 in San Mateo County.

The incident was first reported at 11:15 p.m. Thursday and occurred on southbound State Route 35 south of Alpine Road, according to the CHP.

The CHP issued a Sig-alert at 11:52 p.m. and reported all lanes of State Route 35 were blocked due to the collision.