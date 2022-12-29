News

Rainy New Year's Eve in the Bay Area forecast as another atmospheric river arrives

Forecasters expect storm to bring localized flooding

by Eli Walsh / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 29, 2022, 9:31 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Ducks float along the San Francisquito Creek along the border of Menlo Park and Palo Alto during rainy weather on Jan. 27, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Bay Area residents can expect a wet New Year's Eve as more rain and wind is in the forecast later this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Much of the region is expected to receive between 1 and 4 inches of rain and up to 6 inches at higher elevations between Thursday and Saturday.

The storm totals are likely to lead to some localized flooding, according to the NWS' Bay Area office, along with pooling of water on roadways and rock and mudslides along hillsides.

Wind gusts between 10 and 25 mph are also expected across the Bay Area, getting as high as 35 mph across ridgetops, according to the NWS.

The storm is expected to pose a minor risk on Friday, Dec. 30, of creating hazards like downed trees, flooding and increased driving difficulty. That risk is expected to increase to moderate on Saturday due to both rainy and windy conditions, according to the NWS.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The stormfront's peak in both rainfall and wind is expected on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Rainy New Year's Eve in the Bay Area forecast as another atmospheric river arrives

Forecasters expect storm to bring localized flooding

by Eli Walsh / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 29, 2022, 9:31 am

Bay Area residents can expect a wet New Year's Eve as more rain and wind is in the forecast later this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Much of the region is expected to receive between 1 and 4 inches of rain and up to 6 inches at higher elevations between Thursday and Saturday.

The storm totals are likely to lead to some localized flooding, according to the NWS' Bay Area office, along with pooling of water on roadways and rock and mudslides along hillsides.

Wind gusts between 10 and 25 mph are also expected across the Bay Area, getting as high as 35 mph across ridgetops, according to the NWS.

The storm is expected to pose a minor risk on Friday, Dec. 30, of creating hazards like downed trees, flooding and increased driving difficulty. That risk is expected to increase to moderate on Saturday due to both rainy and windy conditions, according to the NWS.

The stormfront's peak in both rainfall and wind is expected on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.