Antiques Roadshow premieres Jan. 2 with episode filmed at Filoli

A 1976 manual for the Apple-II computer, a 1928 English sterling silver horse, a 1907 Pairpoint puffy owl lamp and more will all be featured on the season 27 premiere of Antiques Roadshow on PBS on Jan. 2, filmed at Woodside's Filoli Estate.

The hour-long episode was filmed at the estate in June, drawing about 2,500 people during a heat wave and power outage.

Producers hint that one item brought to the 54,000-square-foot Georgian revival-style mansion and 16 acres of English Renaissance gardens to be examined by one of 70 appraisers was worth up to an estimated $330,000.

The 23 categories of appraisals included paintings, sports memorabilia, toys, rugs, furniture and clocks. Each attendee was allowed to bring two items. By the end of the day, the crew had filmed about 150 appraisals.

This 25-episode season was also filmed in Nashville, Tenn., Boise, Idaho and Sante Fe, N.M. as well as other locations. Three of those episodes will take place at the Woodside estate.