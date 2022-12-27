News

Menlo Park council member Ray Mueller and residents speak out against delaying the appointment of his successor

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 27, 2022, 1:05 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Menlo Park city councilmember Ray Mueller in Palo Alto on May 11, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Residents and Menlo Park City Council Member Ray Mueller are pushing back against the decision to delay the appointment of a new council member to represent District 5.

Speaking at a Dec. 22 City Council meeting, Mueller said that he heard complaints from the residents he represents, and that a delayed vote – specifically one that after he steps down from the council – would leave his district without a voice on the critical decision of who will fill the remaining two years of his term.

The council is currently looking to appoint Mueller's successor after he was elected to serve on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. Council members were set to interview the long list of applicants and potentially vote on his replacement on Dec. 21, but opted to continue the meeting. Interviews were conducted just 24 hours after the application deadline.

“Imagine a situation where I show up at night, and I just share who I think should be appointed. That will have weight, but they can just disregard it,” Mueller said. “Imagine if this were any other district in the city? Would this be happening?”

Several residents have been voicing their concerns in emails to the City Council, saying they feel that an appointment made without a vote from Mueller would be unfair to them and ruin the district system that was created with the intent of fair representation among the town's geographic regions.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

“I fear any appointment made without Ray's voice will be widely seen as an irresponsible, rigged, and purely political decision made with suspect motives.,” resident Derek Marsano said in an email to the City Council. “In turn, a dark shadow would be cast over our new – supposedly improved – form of city governance with representation by district, in which each district supposedly receives a direct voice in its representation on the council”

Both Mueller and City Manager Justin Murphy have requested that council members hold a special meeting prior to Mueller stepping down from the Council on Jan. 1. According to Mueller, Council Member Drew Combs and Mayor Jen Wolosin have given dates that they are available, while Council Member Betsy Nash and Vice Mayor Cecilia Taylor have said that they are unavailable for any special meetings.

“I find it that it's incredibly troubling that the availability... of council members who don't represent the district is trumping whether or not the district has a representative in the meeting,” Mueller said.

Nash and Taylor did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Mueller's statement.

The meeting to appoint a District 5 Council Member is currently scheduled for Jan. 9 at 5 p.m.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Cameron Rebosio
 
Cameron Rebosio joined the Almanac in 2022 as the Menlo Park reporter. She previously wrote for the Daily Californian and the Palo Alto Weekly. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Menlo Park council member Ray Mueller and residents speak out against delaying the appointment of his successor

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 27, 2022, 1:05 pm

Residents and Menlo Park City Council Member Ray Mueller are pushing back against the decision to delay the appointment of a new council member to represent District 5.

Speaking at a Dec. 22 City Council meeting, Mueller said that he heard complaints from the residents he represents, and that a delayed vote – specifically one that after he steps down from the council – would leave his district without a voice on the critical decision of who will fill the remaining two years of his term.

The council is currently looking to appoint Mueller's successor after he was elected to serve on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. Council members were set to interview the long list of applicants and potentially vote on his replacement on Dec. 21, but opted to continue the meeting. Interviews were conducted just 24 hours after the application deadline.

“Imagine a situation where I show up at night, and I just share who I think should be appointed. That will have weight, but they can just disregard it,” Mueller said. “Imagine if this were any other district in the city? Would this be happening?”

Several residents have been voicing their concerns in emails to the City Council, saying they feel that an appointment made without a vote from Mueller would be unfair to them and ruin the district system that was created with the intent of fair representation among the town's geographic regions.

“I fear any appointment made without Ray's voice will be widely seen as an irresponsible, rigged, and purely political decision made with suspect motives.,” resident Derek Marsano said in an email to the City Council. “In turn, a dark shadow would be cast over our new – supposedly improved – form of city governance with representation by district, in which each district supposedly receives a direct voice in its representation on the council”

Both Mueller and City Manager Justin Murphy have requested that council members hold a special meeting prior to Mueller stepping down from the Council on Jan. 1. According to Mueller, Council Member Drew Combs and Mayor Jen Wolosin have given dates that they are available, while Council Member Betsy Nash and Vice Mayor Cecilia Taylor have said that they are unavailable for any special meetings.

“I find it that it's incredibly troubling that the availability... of council members who don't represent the district is trumping whether or not the district has a representative in the meeting,” Mueller said.

Nash and Taylor did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Mueller's statement.

The meeting to appoint a District 5 Council Member is currently scheduled for Jan. 9 at 5 p.m.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.