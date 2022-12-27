Menlo Park council member Ray Mueller and residents speak out against delaying the appointment of his successor

Residents and Menlo Park City Council Member Ray Mueller are pushing back against the decision to delay the appointment of a new council member to represent District 5.

Speaking at a Dec. 22 City Council meeting, Mueller said that he heard complaints from the residents he represents, and that a delayed vote – specifically one that after he steps down from the council – would leave his district without a voice on the critical decision of who will fill the remaining two years of his term.

The council is currently looking to appoint Mueller's successor after he was elected to serve on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. Council members were set to interview the long list of applicants and potentially vote on his replacement on Dec. 21, but opted to continue the meeting. Interviews were conducted just 24 hours after the application deadline.

“Imagine a situation where I show up at night, and I just share who I think should be appointed. That will have weight, but they can just disregard it,” Mueller said. “Imagine if this were any other district in the city? Would this be happening?”

Several residents have been voicing their concerns in emails to the City Council, saying they feel that an appointment made without a vote from Mueller would be unfair to them and ruin the district system that was created with the intent of fair representation among the town's geographic regions.