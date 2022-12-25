Illegally possessed guns seized in Menlo Park bust

Menlo Park police officers and San Mateo County District Attorney gun violence detectives said they seized numerous guns, including a prohibited AR15 assault weapon, from a resident who has been prohibited from possessing guns since 2015.

On Wednesday, police issued a search warrant on suspicion of a prohibited person possessing firearms in the 1300 block of Hamilton Avenue in Menlo Park.

Detectives said they seized an unregistered AR15 assault weapon, two handguns, multiple high-capacity magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Police arrested Kristian Arnaldo Arguello, who was previously prohibited from possessing guns and ammunition because of a criminal conviction, and booked him into the San Mateo County Jail.

The investigation was a collaboration between the Menlo Park Police Department and the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office Gun Violence Prevention Program.