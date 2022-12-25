Holiday Fund: Health Connected helps students navigate sexual health and relationships

Health Connected's services are critical for our community's young people to destigmatize "the talk" and build the foundation for an ongoing, open conversation. Our instruction addresses healthy relationships, protective behaviors, self-care, and self-acceptance. We also include the importance of respect, empathy, and advocacy for oneself and others. Here are some some of the things wer heard from program participants earlier this year:

In this time of uncertainty, a fundamental truth gives us hope that we can do extraordinary things together. Over the past several years, the world has come together to stand up, help one another, give back, and heal. Whether through nonprofit donations, celebrating essential workers, or reaching out to a neighbor to help with groceries, generosity has been helping the world get through these challenging times together. As we emerge from COVID-19 and return to classrooms across California, Health Connected, whose mission is to equip young people with information, skills, and support to make thoughtful choices about their relationships and sexual health, remains the go-to source for sexual health education for our community's young people. And our work, seemingly overnight, has become increasingly urgent as students struggle to emerge from the pandemic and regain the academic time lost. There's a need for holistic education and help to navigate this new normal. Health Connected is the home of Puberty Talk and Teen Talk, two sex education programs that help young people make informed relationships and health-related decisions. This year alone, our programs directly served more than 13,000 students, trained over 900 educators who served an additional 28,000 students with our curricula, and provided 4,000-plus parents with our Parent Talk and Family Talk workshops. Among students who received Health Connected's Youth Services program: 87% of fifth and sixth graders feel more confident to intervene if a friend makes negative remarks about someone's body or looks; 83% of seventh and eighth graders can now talk about sexual health with their parents or a trusted adult; 91% of ninth graders agree that this program made it easier for them to practice safer sex now or in the future; and 87% of special education students can now talk about sexual health with their parents or a trusted adult. Having 'the talk' and answering questions Health Connected's services are critical for our community's young people to destigmatize "the talk" and build the foundation for an ongoing, open conversation. Our instruction addresses healthy relationships, protective behaviors, self-care, and self-acceptance. We also include the importance of respect, empathy, and advocacy for oneself and others. Here are some some of the things wer heard from program participants earlier this year: "I liked doing the homework assignments because that helped me talk with my parents about puberty changes and learn about their experiences," said a fifth-grade student. "I really enjoyed being with my friends. I got to be able to sit at a table with my closest friends and learn about different types of health," said an eighth-grade student. "The trusted adult interviews were my favorite part because I got to talk to my parents about stuff we usually don't," said a high school student. "My questions being answered was my favorite part," said a student in a Special Education class. A gift to Health Connected directly benefits thousands of young people in the Bay Area, improving our community's overall health by giving them the opportunity and the tools to grow socially and emotionally and develop a more profound sense of care for themselves and others. Health Connected is one of the nonprofits supported by donations to The Almanac Holiday Fund. Donations are divided equally among this year's 10 organizations and 100% of the funds raised go directly to the recipients. Make donations online at almanacnews.com/holiday_fund. We don't know what 2023 will hold. Nevertheless, Health Connected's work moving forward will be long, challenging, and yet deeply rewarding. We invite you to learn more about our history and join us on this journey to empower more young people by visiting health-connected.org and appreciate your support for us in our next chapter.

Steven Tsujisaka is the community engagement manager for Health Connected.