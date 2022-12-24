News

San Mateo community college district seeking applicants to fill board vacancy

Uploaded: Sat, Dec 24, 2022, 1:16 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Maurice Goodman. File photo.

With board member Maurice Goodman newly sworn into the Millbrae City Council, the San Mateo County Community College District needs to fill his vacated seat by mid-February for Trustee Area District 3.

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the board voted to make a provisional appointment rather than holding a special election to fill the vacancy created by Goodman's resignation on Dec. 13, according to a district press release. Area 3 covers the San Bruno, Hillsborough, Millbrae and Burlingame region of the district, which stretches from Daly City to Redwood City and down the coast.

The board will discuss and approve the timeline at a special meeting set for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Applications will become available in January.

Select applicants will be interviewed at a special meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The board plans to appoint the new member and administer the oath of office at the following meeting.

The appointee would hold office until the next governing board election in November 2024.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Angela Swartz

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important education news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

San Mateo community college district seeking applicants to fill board vacancy

Uploaded: Sat, Dec 24, 2022, 1:16 pm

With board member Maurice Goodman newly sworn into the Millbrae City Council, the San Mateo County Community College District needs to fill his vacated seat by mid-February for Trustee Area District 3.

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the board voted to make a provisional appointment rather than holding a special election to fill the vacancy created by Goodman's resignation on Dec. 13, according to a district press release. Area 3 covers the San Bruno, Hillsborough, Millbrae and Burlingame region of the district, which stretches from Daly City to Redwood City and down the coast.

The board will discuss and approve the timeline at a special meeting set for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Applications will become available in January.

Select applicants will be interviewed at a special meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The board plans to appoint the new member and administer the oath of office at the following meeting.

The appointee would hold office until the next governing board election in November 2024.

Angela Swartz

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.