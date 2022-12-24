San Mateo community college district seeking applicants to fill board vacancy

With board member Maurice Goodman newly sworn into the Millbrae City Council, the San Mateo County Community College District needs to fill his vacated seat by mid-February for Trustee Area District 3.

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the board voted to make a provisional appointment rather than holding a special election to fill the vacancy created by Goodman's resignation on Dec. 13, according to a district press release. Area 3 covers the San Bruno, Hillsborough, Millbrae and Burlingame region of the district, which stretches from Daly City to Redwood City and down the coast.

The board will discuss and approve the timeline at a special meeting set for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Applications will become available in January.

Select applicants will be interviewed at a special meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The board plans to appoint the new member and administer the oath of office at the following meeting.

The appointee would hold office until the next governing board election in November 2024.