Portola Valley group celebrates Hanukkah

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 23, 2022, 10:30 am

Close to 250 Woodside and Portola Valley residents gathered by a huge, colorful Lego menorah at an event on Sunday, Dec. 18, to mark the first night of Hanukkah at Portola Valley Town Center on Portola Road.

The Village Chabad organized the event.

Longtime Portola Valley resident Sue Crane spoke to the crowd during the celebration alongside Rabbi Mayer Brook. Crane helped light the menorah alongside her granddaughter Rachel.

The Woodside Fire Protection District was present.

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

