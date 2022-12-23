Portola Valley group celebrates Hanukkah

Slideshow SLIDESHOW : Rabbi Mayer Brook of the Village Chabad gathered speaks to a crowd of about 250 Woodside and Portola Valley residents on Sunday, Dec. 18, to mark the first night of Hanukkah. Courtesy Mayer Brook. SLIDESHOW : Longtime Portola Valley resident Sue Crane with her granddaughter Rachel on Sunday, Dec. 18, to mark the first night of Hanukkah with Rabbi Mayer Brook of the Village Chabad. Courtesy Mayer Brook. SLIDESHOW : Portola Valley resident Sue Crane speaks to a crowd of about 250 Woodside and Portola Valley residents on Sunday, Dec. 18, to mark the first night of Hanukkah with Rabbi Mayer Brook of the Village Chabad. Courtesy Mayer Brook. SLIDESHOW : The Village Chabad gathered with close to 250 Woodside and Portola Valley residents on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 to mark the first night of Hanukkah. Courtesy Mayer Brook. Previous Next

Close to 250 Woodside and Portola Valley residents gathered by a huge, colorful Lego menorah at an event on Sunday, Dec. 18, to mark the first night of Hanukkah at Portola Valley Town Center on Portola Road.

The Village Chabad organized the event.

Longtime Portola Valley resident Sue Crane spoke to the crowd during the celebration alongside Rabbi Mayer Brook. Crane helped light the menorah alongside her granddaughter Rachel.

The Woodside Fire Protection District was present.