Arts

Musical and magical bridges come together in Saturday concert at inclusive playground

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 23, 2022, 11:33 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Musicians from Bridges in Music played a series of concerts at Magical Bridge Playground in 2022. The group will round out the year with a Dec. 24 performance at the inclusive playground. Courtesy Bridges in Music.

Magical Bridge Playground in Palo Alto is offering a free, festive musical treat this holiday weekend with a performance on Saturday, Dec. 24, by members of the organization Bridges in Music. The group features solo and ensemble performances by young musicians playing classical music, movie theme songs and some pop favorites.

Bridges in Music offers a series of virtual performances via its YouTube channel and website to reach underserved audiences who may be isolated and not often get a chance to enjoy concerts, such as people living in nursing facilities. But the group's musicians have also appeared in performances at outdoor public spaces, including "busking" at Palo Alto City Hall, on Castro Street in downtown Mountain View and in a series of concerts at Magical Bridge Palo Alto earlier this year.

Performers from the group are returning to Magical Bridge to help inaugurate the newly refurbished Levy-Huey Community Stage, which was part of a slate of recent renovations at the inclusive playground.

The concert takes place Dec. 24, 1 p.m. at Magical Bridge Playground, Mitchell Park, 3700 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto. Admission is free. For more information visit, magicalbridge.org.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Heather Zimmerman
Heather Zimmerman has been with Embarcadero Media since 2019. She writes and edits arts stories, compiles the Weekend Express newsletter, curates the community calendar, helps edit stories for the Voice and The Almanac and assists with assembling the Express newsletters for those publications. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Musical and magical bridges come together in Saturday concert at inclusive playground

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 23, 2022, 11:33 am

Magical Bridge Playground in Palo Alto is offering a free, festive musical treat this holiday weekend with a performance on Saturday, Dec. 24, by members of the organization Bridges in Music. The group features solo and ensemble performances by young musicians playing classical music, movie theme songs and some pop favorites.

Bridges in Music offers a series of virtual performances via its YouTube channel and website to reach underserved audiences who may be isolated and not often get a chance to enjoy concerts, such as people living in nursing facilities. But the group's musicians have also appeared in performances at outdoor public spaces, including "busking" at Palo Alto City Hall, on Castro Street in downtown Mountain View and in a series of concerts at Magical Bridge Palo Alto earlier this year.

Performers from the group are returning to Magical Bridge to help inaugurate the newly refurbished Levy-Huey Community Stage, which was part of a slate of recent renovations at the inclusive playground.

The concert takes place Dec. 24, 1 p.m. at Magical Bridge Playground, Mitchell Park, 3700 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto. Admission is free. For more information visit, magicalbridge.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.