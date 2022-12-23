Musical and magical bridges come together in Saturday concert at inclusive playground

Magical Bridge Playground in Palo Alto is offering a free, festive musical treat this holiday weekend with a performance on Saturday, Dec. 24, by members of the organization Bridges in Music. The group features solo and ensemble performances by young musicians playing classical music, movie theme songs and some pop favorites.

Bridges in Music offers a series of virtual performances via its YouTube channel and website to reach underserved audiences who may be isolated and not often get a chance to enjoy concerts, such as people living in nursing facilities. But the group's musicians have also appeared in performances at outdoor public spaces, including "busking" at Palo Alto City Hall, on Castro Street in downtown Mountain View and in a series of concerts at Magical Bridge Palo Alto earlier this year.

Performers from the group are returning to Magical Bridge to help inaugurate the newly refurbished Levy-Huey Community Stage, which was part of a slate of recent renovations at the inclusive playground.

The concert takes place Dec. 24, 1 p.m. at Magical Bridge Playground, Mitchell Park, 3700 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto. Admission is free. For more information visit, magicalbridge.org.