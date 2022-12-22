Three firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition seized in Menlo Park

Three firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were among the prohibited firearms seized in Menlo Park on Wednesday, Dec. 21, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office announced.

The DA's Gun Violence Prevention Program detectives and the Menlo Park Police Department located a "prohibited person" in Menlo Park who had firearms registered in his name. They obtained a search warrant, and their joint investigation led to the seizure of an unregistered, prohibited AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, numerous high-capacity magazines, two handguns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

The weapons were seized on the 1300 Block of Hamilton Avenue in Menlo Park. The owner of the weapons was booked in the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of a misdemeanor and two felonies, including possession of an assault weapon and owning a firearm when prohibited.