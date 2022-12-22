Teen in fatal street racing crash ordered to stay in juvenile hall

A teenage driver arrested and charged following an alleged street racing crash that killed a husband and wife in Redwood City last month was ordered to stay in juvenile hall following a court hearing Tuesday in which the teen's attorney sought to have him released, prosecutors said.

The 17-year-old boy, whose name is not being released because he is a juvenile, is accused of racing 23-year-old Kyle Harrison on El Camino Real on the night of Nov. 4, leading to a crash that killed Palo Alto natives Gregory Ammen and Grace Spiridon, who were in a vehicle with their twin 7-year-old girls, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

At Tuesday's hearing, the teen's attorney asked for his release, while Ammen's brother asked that the teen continue being detained. Judge Susan Etezadi ordered that he stay in custody pending further juvenile court proceedings, prosecutors said.

The District Attorney's Office alleges that the 17-year-old and Harrison did not know each other but were at a stop light and communicated between their two vehicles to race, then took off at speeds of 80 to 90 mph when the light turned green.

Ammen and Spiridon were turning left onto El Camino Real from Finger Avenue when the teen's car struck it. The husband and wife died at the scene but their two young girls survived. The 17-year-old and two passengers in his car were also taken to a hospital, while Harrison allegedly fled but was found more than two weeks later thanks to a witness who took a photo of his license plate, prosecutors said.