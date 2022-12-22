News

After racing to appoint a new member before the holidays, Menlo Park City Council delays decision until January

Eleven people are seeking to serve the two years remaining on District 5 term after Ray Mueller resigns to join county Board of Supervisors

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

The Menlo Park City Council Chambers. Almanac file photo.

The Menlo Park City Council did not appoint a new District 5 council member as expected Wednesday night, Dec. 21. Eleven applicants are seeking to fill the rest of Ray Mueller’s term after he leaves for his new role as a county supervisor in January.

Instead, after interviewing the majority of the applicants, the meeting was continued to Monday, Jan. 9, at 5 p.m.

Following Mueller’s election to the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors in November, the City Council chose to appoint a new council member rather than hold a special election. The new member must be a resident of District 5, which encompasses Sharon Heights, Sandhill and parts of West Menlo Park.

Those interested in serving had until 5 p.m. on Dec. 20 to submit an application to the city, a little over 24 hours before the council was scheduled to decide on an appointee at the special meeting Dec. 21.

At that meeting, nine of the eleven applicants answered questions from the council about their qualifications, local political decisions that they did and did not agree with, and their understanding of the Brown Act, the state's open meeting law that guarantees public access to local government meetings. Two of the eleven candidates were unavailable during their assigned interview slots. Another three people who had applied withdrew themselves from consideration prior to the meeting.

A majority of council members -- Drew Combs, Cecilia Taylor and Betsy Nash -- said that they did not have the time to make an educated decision, and wanted to continue the meeting.

As a result, the council will have only four members for the housing element study session set for tonight, Thursday, Dec. 22.

The new council member is expected to be appointed in time for the council's vote on the housing element, a state-mandated plan for increasing housing development over the next eight years, which must be finalized and resubmitted by Jan. 31.

“The main levers as it relates to the housing element are already in place and are not changing," Combs said. "So that horse has left the barn some time ago."

He said those "main levers" are opportunity sites for new housing and zoning, and that "those decisions have already been made. Those things are already in place.”

Mueller did not plan to attend the Dec. 22 meeting but at the request of his council colleagues, said that he would attempt to prepare for it and contribute his thoughts so the council could benefit from five perspectives, rather than just four.

