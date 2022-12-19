Menlo Park agrees to publicly release City Council applications for District 5 seat

After initially refusing The Almanac's request to release information about people seeking appointment to a Menlo Park City Council District 5 seat, the city has reversed course. As of Monday morning, eight people have applied to serve the remainder of Council member Ray Mueller's term, and information on them is available on the city's website.
Mueller is vacating his seat after his successful run for a spot on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors in the Nov. 8 election. He has two years left on his term.
The City Council is set to choose his successor at a special meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The application deadline is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and city officials initially said they would not release any information about applicants until after the deadline closed, but no later than 6 p.m. that evening.
The reason cited was to conform with Menlo Park's advisory body recruitment practice. This rationale, The Almanac pointed out, does not apply to the City Council, which is an elected office. California public records law requires that information about applicants for public office be made public immediately.
The eight applicants are Nicole Kemeny, an elected member of the San Mateo County Democratic Central Committee; Diana No, a medical dosimetrist and volunteer at Las Lomitas school; Thom Phan, a former U.S. Air Force officer and retired from working in corporate finance, engineering and sales in Silicon Valley; Andrew Slater, a public school teacher in East San Jose; Paul Studemeister, president of a homeowner's association in Sharon Heights; Elizabeth Sullivan, vice president for Pace art galleries in Palo Alto and Los Angeles; Robin Glass, a senior executive in the health care field with a master's degree in public administration and business administration; and Kristin Hansen, a lecturer at Stanford University and executive director of a philanthropic organization.
Comments
Registered user
Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
14 hours ago
Registered user
14 hours ago
On Novem
On November 30, 2022, the Menlo Park City Council decided to appoint a new councilmember to fill Ray Mueller’s soon-to-be-vacant, District 5 seat on December21 and adopted an abbreviated 21-day application process. It considered but rejected holding a Special Election in 2023. While the Council passed a resolution in August 2022 that legally gave them the legal authority to appoint this new council member, but the chosen application process and schedule were set at the November 30 council meeting.
Primary Concerns
The Council’s councilmember appointment process decisions appear flawed for many reasons.
1. The appointment of a district council member and the adoption of a fast-track applicant evaluation process are extraordinary actions, and voters should have excellent opportunities to understand the reasons for both. Unfortunately, most voters are likely unaware of these decisions especially when the process is conducted during the Holiday season.
2. Why did the Council decide to appoint a new council member rather that hold a special election that would enable District 5 voters select their council representative? When could a special election be held? Why is that unacceptable to the Council?
3. Why did the Council adopt a 3-week candidate selection process when it is only legally required to select a new council member within 60 days of a vacancy?
4. Why did the Council not adopt an appointment process that gave District 5 voters adequate opportunities and time to consider their potential candidacy, submit applications, evaluate individual candidates, and express their preferences? This approach would have encouraged greater overall voter participation and not denied them democratic rights.
Registered user
Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
I agree with Dana. Additionally one of the biggest dangers is the majority group on the council gets to make its majority even bigger. Thus disenfranchising a lot of residents and would be voters.