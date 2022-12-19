Menlo Park agrees to publicly release City Council applications for District 5 seat

After initially refusing The Almanac's request to release information about people seeking appointment to a Menlo Park City Council District 5 seat, the city has reversed course. As of Monday morning, eight people have applied to serve the remainder of Council member Ray Mueller's term, and information on them is available on the city's website.

Mueller is vacating his seat after his successful run for a spot on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors in the Nov. 8 election. He has two years left on his term.

The City Council is set to choose his successor at a special meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The application deadline is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and city officials initially said they would not release any information about applicants until after the deadline closed, but no later than 6 p.m. that evening.

The reason cited was to conform with Menlo Park's advisory body recruitment practice. This rationale, The Almanac pointed out, does not apply to the City Council, which is an elected office. California public records law requires that information about applicants for public office be made public immediately.

The eight applicants are Nicole Kemeny, an elected member of the San Mateo County Democratic Central Committee; Diana No, a medical dosimetrist and volunteer at Las Lomitas school; Thom Phan, a former U.S. Air Force officer and retired from working in corporate finance, engineering and sales in Silicon Valley; Andrew Slater, a public school teacher in East San Jose; Paul Studemeister, president of a homeowner's association in Sharon Heights; Elizabeth Sullivan, vice president for Pace art galleries in Palo Alto and Los Angeles; Robin Glass, a senior executive in the health care field with a master's degree in public administration and business administration; and Kristin Hansen, a lecturer at Stanford University and executive director of a philanthropic organization.