Menlo Park police arrest man for alleged kidnapping following domestic dispute

A Burlingame man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly kidnapped a woman following a domestic dispute in Menlo Park, driving her out of the area before he was ultimately arrested by officers later that day.

Police received reports of the domestic disturbance on the 2000 block of Tioga Drive around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. Officers say the woman was taken against her will, and had been forced into a vehicle while the man fled the area.

During the incident, officers called the victim on her cellphone, and that she "appeared unable to speak freely" and would not provide information on either the man or her current location.

Police were able to find the vehicle unoccupied in Daly City and, after several hours of investigation, were able to locate both the man and the victim. The man was arrested without incident.

The man, 59, was arrested on suspicion of felony kidnapping and one count of inflicting corporal injury on either a spouse, cohabitant or someone in a dating relationship, also a felony. Police said the victim sustained "no visible injuries" following the incident. The man was also arrested on suspicion of brandishing a deadly weapon, contempt of court and committing a felony while out on bail.