'An incredible gift': Anonymous donor gives $350,000 to Holiday Fund

After making the largest-ever donation to the Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund and Almanac Holiday Fund in 2021 — $350,000 — an anonymous Silicon Valley philanthropist this week repeated the act of generosity.

The philanthropist has given $250,000 to the Weekly's and $100,000 to the Almanac's charitable programs, which benefit local nonprofits providing vital services to children, families and other individuals in need.

The donor made the contributions through the Silicon Valley Community Foundation and has asked to remain anonymous.

"We were holding our collective breath as to whether this incredible gift would repeat this year after being shocked to receive it last year," said Bill Johnson, chairman of Embarcadero Media, which organizes the annual giving drives and is the parent company of the Weekly and the Almanac.

"To say we are humbled by this donor's generosity and belief in the concept of community giving through our Holiday Fund is a huge understatement," Johnson said. "Thanks to these and other donations large and small, we are on our way to another record-breaking year of giving."