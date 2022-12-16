Arts

One company, two different 'Nutcrackers'

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 16, 2022, 11:23 am 0
The "Hip-Hop Nutcracker" swaps Clara's Candy Land dream sequence for a visit to a modern hip-hop land. Courtesy Peninsula Ballet Theatre.

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's ballet "The Nutcracker" has been staged in many variations, but Peninsula Ballet Theatre offers audiences two unique takes on the holiday staple, in two productions over one weekend, on the same stage.

The company's "Classical Nutcracker," choreographed by Artistic Director Gregory Amato, offers a two-act traditional production of the ballet, hewing more closely to the fanciful 19th-century tale by E.T.A. Hoffmann that inspired Tchaikovsky's ballet.

The production, which takes place Dec. 16-17, features the company's professional cast, joined by Peninsula Ballet Theatre's young conservatory students.

Peninsula Ballet Theatre features two different productions of "The Nutcracker," including a traditional two-act performance. Courtesy Peninsula Ballet Theatre.

Then, for a contemporary reimagining of the ballet, the company brings some bass to Tchaikovsky's score with its "Hip-Hop Nutcracker," taking place Dec. 17-18. The production features hip-hop choreography by Stuck Sanders and Alee Martinez and stars hip-hop artists from Tribe and Poise'n. The show refreshes the story and setting, but keeps the original music, adding beats to Tchaikovsky's score.

Performances of the Classical Nutcracker take place Dec. 16, 7 p.m. and Dec. 17, 2 p.m. and Hip-Hop Nutcracker performances are Dec. 17, 7 p.m. and Dec. 18, 1 p.m. Both productions will be at the Fox Theatre, 2215 Broadway, Redwood City. For more information, visit peninsulaballet.org.

