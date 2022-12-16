Employee injured when car crashes into Menlo Park Safeway

An employee was injured when a car crashed into the front of the Safeway in Sharon Heights Shopping Center in Melo Park on Wednesday, Dec. 14, police said.

A 26-year-old driver was attempting to pull into a parking spot in front of the Safeway at 325 Sharon Park Dr. around 9:30 a.m. Dec. 14 when she accidentally hit the accelerator, according to Nicole Acker, spokesperson for the Menlo Park Police Department.

The car hit and injured a female Safeway employee who was near the self-checkout area of the store. The driver was uninjured. The employee was treated by medics on-scene for injuries including pain to her neck, back, left leg and arm. The employee was brought to the hospital for evaluation.

It isn't yet know whether the driver will face any charges. The Safeway is open and operational.