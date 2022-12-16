All Bay Area counties urge protection against winter respiratory viruses

Health officials in all 11 counties in the greater Bay Area urged the region's residents Thursday to protect themselves from COVID-19, flu and other respiratory viruses during the winter holidays.

In a joint statement, the health officials from all 11 counties and the city of Berkeley -- which operates as an independent public health jurisdiction -- said residents should get vaccinated against COVID and the flu if they have yet to do so as well as a COVID booster vaccine if they are eligible.

COVID and flu vaccines are both available to all residents aged 6 months and older. The currently available COVID booster vaccine also protects against two strains of the highly contagious omicron variant.

The health officials also urged Bay Area residents to stay home if sick and wear a mask in indoor spaces.

People should also test for COVID before attending an indoor gathering or event and seek treatment for any respiratory virus if necessary.