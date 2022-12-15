Arts

Youth orchestra holiday concert brings major announcement

by Heather Zimmerman / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 15, 2022, 10:51 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Music Director Ben Simon conducts the Palo Alto Chamber Orchestra's senior ensemble. Courtesy Palo Alto Chamber Orchestra.

The Palo Alto Chamber Orchestra (PACO) is staging a "Holiday Extravaganza" that features big news for the youth orchestra.

The Dec. 18 concert brings together all five of PACO's ensembles and invites alumni back to the stage to perform, but it also comes with a special reveal: the identity of the orchestra's new music director.

PACO has been conducting a nationwide search for the past year as Music Director Ben Simon, who has led the orchestra for 20 years, plans to step down after the close of the 2022-23 season. Simon is only the second director for the orchestra, despite its nearly 60-year history, according to a release about the event. He will be retiring from his work with PACO, as well as his role as conductor of the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra.

Founded in 1966, PACO is a strings-only orchestra made up of musicians who are high school age and younger. The orchestra boasts alumni who include Bay Area musician Robin Sharp and members of the St. Michael Trio.

The "Holiday Extravaganza" program will see performances by PACO's five ensembles. The program culminates with the groups playing together, along with alumni, in a performance of J.S. Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 3.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

PACO's Holiday Extravaganza takes place Dec. 18, 4 p.m. at Spangenberg Theatre, Gunn High School, 780 Arastradero Road, Palo Alto. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit pacomusic.org.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Heather Zimmerman
Heather Zimmerman has been with Embarcadero Media since 2019. She writes and edits arts stories, compiles the Weekend Express newsletter, curates the community calendar, helps edit stories for the Voice and The Almanac and assists with assembling the Express newsletters for those publications. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Youth orchestra holiday concert brings major announcement

by Heather Zimmerman / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 15, 2022, 10:51 am

The Palo Alto Chamber Orchestra (PACO) is staging a "Holiday Extravaganza" that features big news for the youth orchestra.

The Dec. 18 concert brings together all five of PACO's ensembles and invites alumni back to the stage to perform, but it also comes with a special reveal: the identity of the orchestra's new music director.

PACO has been conducting a nationwide search for the past year as Music Director Ben Simon, who has led the orchestra for 20 years, plans to step down after the close of the 2022-23 season. Simon is only the second director for the orchestra, despite its nearly 60-year history, according to a release about the event. He will be retiring from his work with PACO, as well as his role as conductor of the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra.

Founded in 1966, PACO is a strings-only orchestra made up of musicians who are high school age and younger. The orchestra boasts alumni who include Bay Area musician Robin Sharp and members of the St. Michael Trio.

The "Holiday Extravaganza" program will see performances by PACO's five ensembles. The program culminates with the groups playing together, along with alumni, in a performance of J.S. Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 3.

PACO's Holiday Extravaganza takes place Dec. 18, 4 p.m. at Spangenberg Theatre, Gunn High School, 780 Arastradero Road, Palo Alto. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit pacomusic.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.