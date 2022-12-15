Community briefs: Portola Valley bike build, Village Hub holiday party and more

Registration is now open for the Spring 2023 season of Alpine Little League for families in Menlo Park, Woodside and Portola Valley.

The league offers baseball from tee ball (4-5 years old) to juniors (13-14 years old). They also offer softball for players age 5-12 years old of all skill levels and abilities.

Visit alpinelittleleague.com to register and for more information.

The Village Hub Holiday Party & Gift Faire

The Village Hub in Woodside will host a holiday party and gift faire from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 3154 Woodside Road in Woodside.

There will be live music and gifts from local artists, designers, craft-makers, bakers and the Hair Fairy Salon.

There will also be complimentary champagne, a bounce house for kids, photos with Santa and arts & crafts.

The fair is free, but purchase lunch and activity tickets in advance here.

Menlo Park seeks applications for District 5 council member

The city of Menlo Park is still receiving applications for the District 5 seat on the City Council in preparation to replace Ray Mueller, who stepped down from the council to join the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. The city will not be releasing the names of the applicants until the agenda is released, according to City Clerk Judi Heron.

The deadline for applications is Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 5 p.m. and the applicants will be announced by Dec. 20 by 6 p.m., according to the city. The City Council is expected to appoint a resident to District 5 seat at a special Wednesday, Dec. 21, meeting.