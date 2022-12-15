2023 Woodside Town Council takes shape

The Woodside Town Council ushered in Chris Shaw as Woodside's mayor for 2023, while it said goodbye to Sean Scott, whose council seat will not be on the ballot until 2024 due to redistricting.

The Town Council voted in Shaw, who was next in line for mayor, to the role during a Tuesday, Dec. 13, meeting. The council chose Jenn Wall for the mayor pro tem position at the same meeting.

"While we're shuffling here I would like to speak on behalf of all of the patience from my wife over the last 12 months," said outgoing Mayor Dick Brown. "Who's put up with an awful lot of sleepless nights on my part that I'm sure kept her awake. And a lot of talking about issues that she had no idea what I was talking about, but I talked about them because it had to do with the town."

The Town Council, which is currently a seven-member body, is making the move to five members when it switches from the old "from-district" to a "by-district" elections system which began on Nov. 8.

The council now stands at six members after Paul Goeld was sworn into a two-year term on Dec. 13 to replace the vacancy in District 4 left by John Carvell, who resigned on July 1. Goeld previously served on the council from 1999 to 2007.