Sequoia district's first Black female superintendent resigns after week of rumors, closed-door meetings

“The Sequoia Union High School District and superintendent have mutually agreed to part ways,” Du Bois read. “We thank Superintendent Williams for her grace, devotion and leadership during this unprecedented time. … Dr. Williams' leadership has been recognized at the local, regional and state levels for her focus on disrupting educational inequities.”

Williams, who was appointed by the board in April 2021 for a three-year contract that started in July 2021, most recently had her evaluation in August, where trustees, except for Du Bois, gave Williams positive feedback.

The board held two back-to-back closed session meetings on Friday and Monday, sparking confusion and frustration among members of the community. There was an hour of public comment on the matter before the board’s Monday night closed session meeting before the board ended the comment period to evaluate Williams during a closed session meeting on Monday. Friday’s meeting was, according to sources, more than four hours long, after which board members reported that they had voted 4-1 to hire new counsel, Eugene Whitlock, for an unspecified purpose.

Rumors about Williams' termination from the district began to swirl in the last week when community members noticed multiple special meetings pop up on the board’s calendar.

“I have no joy right now. I don’t have a smile on my face. I don’t feel like I've accomplished something. I feel sorrow,” she told the Pulse before the meeting. “When I read this statement tonight I will be sad, and I will be still inside.”

“We have had our differences of perspective,” she said. “Even though I worked with them for a long time, I don’t know if they truly know me.”

In response to her former colleagues' comments indicating they were appalled with the new board’s actions, Du Bois, who has served on the board since 2011, said she would “never say anything bad about them (Sarver and Thomsen) publicly.”

Thomsen called the board’s handling of the situation “reckless,” “damaging to the district” and “possibly illegal.” He specifically called out the board for the hiring of Whitlock, a former San Mateo Community College District employee known as the whistleblower in the corruption case against former Chancellor Ron Galatolo. Thomsen said this was an action that should have been taken in public so that community members had a chance to comment on the hiring.

Sarver’s colleague Chris Thomsen, who also retired from the board last week, told the board he was “deeply saddened for the district by your handling of the first meetings of this board and the distrust you are sowing in the community at this point.” He said he could "only reasonably conclude as so many others have concluded that it was the aim of the president (Du Bois) and the vice president (Rich Ginn) to remove the district superintendent.”

“I would suggest to you that this is not an ordinary time for the district and that you may want to consider who best can restore trust in the district when you choose that president,” he said.

However, given the circumstances, Thomsen said on Monday that the board might consider breaking from its ordinary rotation, which would install Ginn as president.

She also called out the board for refusing to release the vote breakdown from Friday’s meeting: “Our members and your constituents depend on you to set an example for our students — do not let them, and us, down by hiding your actions and refusing to take responsibility for them.”

“On behalf of the members of the Sequoia District Teachers Association, I am hereby demanding that the board provide a copy of the contract signed between the Sequoia Union High School District Board of Trustees and legal counsel Eugene Whitlock and that this agreement be discussed and voted upon in an open session meeting of the board,” she said.

“Of course you're racist, but you are violence, you are people of violence,” he told the board on Monday night. “If you choose to terminate Dr. Williams' contract, you are people of violence because you snuffed out Black life in the same way your ancestors snuffed out Black life. You elevate whiteness in the same way your ancestors elevated whiteness. You denigrate and destroy Black and brown bodies in the same way your ancestors did the same. … You uphold white supremacy. It is unhinged. It is uncalled for, it is inappropriate, and you feel like you just bear no consequence. I'm disgusted.”

Du Bois said she’d like to work on the board’s communication and that board members haven’t been interested in that openness in the past. Her current term is up in December 2024.

Sequoia district's first Black female superintendent resigns after week of rumors, closed-door meetings

Williams, who normally attends regular board meetings, was not present at Wednesday night’s meeting.