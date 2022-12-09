Lucky number three: Pamela Walsh Gallery holds party to mark anniversary

Anniversaries are generally celebratory events as it is, but a Peninsula gallery is marking a special milestone. For all but four months of its existence, Pamela Walsh Gallery has operated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now the gallery will celebrate its third anniversary on Friday, Dec. 9, with a party opening a group exhibition and featuring music by DJ Chance. The party gets started at 7 p.m. at the gallery, located at 540 Ramona St., Palo Alto.
Walsh opened her gallery in downtown Palo Alto three years ago — just a few months ahead, it would turn out, of shelter-at-home orders.
"Opening a gallery has been a dream of mine for more than two decades. After many years of working for another gallerist, it was not unknown territory to open a gallery of my own, but I had not anticipated the difficulties of surviving a pandemic," she said in an email.
The gallery opened in November 2020 with a group show of six artists. The third anniversary party also marks the opening of a new group exhibition featuring recent work from the gallery's roster of represented artists: Cody Bayne, Craig Waddell, Maja Planinac, Danielle Eubank, Sara Frantz, Myles Bennett, Patricia Rubio, Fernando Reyes, Raúl De La Torre, Tigran Tsitoghdzyan, Andrew Faulkner, Bruce Beasley and Don Scott Macdonald.
"You find out what you are made of in the darkest of moments and I had a deep desire and determination to continue this journey. I worked tirelessly to find ways to sustain my business. Together with the artists I represent, we dreamed up new ways to connect with people. Art helps us find meaning in this human experience, and we have all been through something seismic. It is with deepest gratitude that I am celebrating my 3rd anniversary. I hope it will be as moving to others as it is to me," Walsh said.
Pamela Walsh Gallery's third anniversary party takes place Friday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m. at 540 Ramona St., Palo Alto. For more information, visit pamelawalshgallery.com.
