Holiday Fund: StarVista helps connect teens with much-needed counseling services

Lucy is 16 years old and attends a public high school in San Mateo County. She moved to this county after her mother separated from her father one year ago. She lives full-time with her mother and has not had any contact with her father since they moved.

In school, her teachers and counselors noticed a change in her disposition and made several referrals to the wellness counselor. Each time, Lucy (whose name has been changed to protect her privacy) resisted speaking with counselors and said that she has "nothing to share."

Lucy's health class recently received the StarVista's Crisis Centers Suicide Prevention Presentation. Throughout the presentation, Lucy appeared uncomfortable moving frequently in her chair, taking long exhales, and asked to leave the presentation several times. During a small group activity, the facilitator pulled Lucy to the side of the room and verbalized their observations. Lucy's eyes began to water as she explained the information was "too hard to hear" and "felt too real."

The facilitator offered emotional support and offered to talk with Lucy more after the presentation was over. In this conversation, the facilitator opened up about her parents' separation. She said that she wanted to talk more about it but felt scared and anxious about opening up. The facilitator helped Lucy understand the benefits of talking with someone and encouraged Lucy to make an appointment with her school wellness counselor.

The facilitator also provided her with additional crisis center resources, such as teen crisis services, which is available by chat and text at sanmateocrisis.org, and the crisis line where she could speak confidentially about her struggles.