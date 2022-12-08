News

State officials announce another delay to start of Dungeness crab season

Too many whales along the California coast led to third delay this season, state wildlife officials say

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 8, 2022, 4:39 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The commercial Dungeness crab season was hit with its third delay this season, due to the presence of whales along the California coast, state officials said Dec. 7. Photo by Michelle Le

State officials said Wednesday that the opening of commercial Dungeness crab season would be delayed for the third time this season, in an effort to protect humpback whales and other marine life from entanglements.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said too many whales are present off the California coast, from the Mendocino/Sonoma County line to the U.S.-Mexico border, for commercial crabbing to occur safely.

It's the third time the season opening has been postponed. The prior delays were announced on Oct. 28 and Nov. 21. The next assessment will be made by Dec. 22.

"This is absolutely the right decision," said Catherine Kilduff, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. "While the humpbacks are still out there, holding off on crabbing ensures they'll be safe."

Kilduff said until the industry starts using ropeless gear, "it's crucial not to put lines in the water that could entangle some of the ocean's most majestic creatures."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

More information on the Dungeness crab fishing season is available at wildlife.ca.gov.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

State officials announce another delay to start of Dungeness crab season

Too many whales along the California coast led to third delay this season, state wildlife officials say

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 8, 2022, 4:39 pm

State officials said Wednesday that the opening of commercial Dungeness crab season would be delayed for the third time this season, in an effort to protect humpback whales and other marine life from entanglements.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said too many whales are present off the California coast, from the Mendocino/Sonoma County line to the U.S.-Mexico border, for commercial crabbing to occur safely.

It's the third time the season opening has been postponed. The prior delays were announced on Oct. 28 and Nov. 21. The next assessment will be made by Dec. 22.

"This is absolutely the right decision," said Catherine Kilduff, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. "While the humpbacks are still out there, holding off on crabbing ensures they'll be safe."

Kilduff said until the industry starts using ropeless gear, "it's crucial not to put lines in the water that could entangle some of the ocean's most majestic creatures."

More information on the Dungeness crab fishing season is available at wildlife.ca.gov.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.