Menlo Park City Council approves Meta's Willow Village megaproject

Meta's ambitious Willow Village development in Belle Haven was approved Dec. 6 after two years of collaboration and deliberation with the Menlo Park City Council.

The project will redevelop 59 acres with up to 1.2 million square feet of office space and up to 1,730 units. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has plans to build the ambitious mixed-use development with office, housing and a 193-room hotel, plus retail and commercial space, a dog park and a publicly accessible park in the Belle Haven neighborhood. The main development would be built along Willow Road between Hamilton Avenue and Ivy Drive, according to the application.

Of the proposed 1,730 units, 312 are being offered at a below-market rate ranging from moderate-income to extremely low-income. Willow Village will also have a 19-unit affordable senior housing building.

"At the end of the day, this project is really kind of a cost-benefit analysis," said Council member Jen Wolosin. "Are we getting enough benefits? Are we getting enough assurance that the things that we want and the things that the community has asked for are going to actually happen in a way that serves the residents?"

The final project timeline starts infrastructure work in late 2023, and begins construction of the highly anticipated grocery store in 2025. The project is expected to be completed by 2029.