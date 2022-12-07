News

Convicted Theranos executive Sunny Balwani sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison

Elizabeth Holmes' co-conspirator ordered to surrender on March 15

by Susan Nash / Bay City News Foundation

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 7, 2022, 4:14 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani was sentenced to 12 years and 11 months in prison for committing wire fraud and conspiracy while leading the now-defunct blood-testing technology company. Courtesy Getty Images.

A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced former Theranos president and chief operating officer Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani to a prison term of 12 years and 11 months, followed by three years of supervised release.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila ordered Balwani to report to serve his sentence on March 15, 2023.

Last month, Balwani's co-conspirator and former lover, Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes, received a term of 11 years and three months, with a surrender date of April 27, 2023.

Balwani was convicted of wire fraud and conspiracy in July for his role in the implosion of the now-defunct Theranos, which was based in Palo Alto, after its much-touted fingerstick blood-testing technology failed.

Although Balwani and Holmes were charged in the same indictment, the cases were tried separately.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The jury verdict in the Balwani case was significantly harsher than that in the Holmes case. The Holmes jury convicted her of four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy against investors, acquitted her of four counts related to patients who underwent Theranos' lab tests and did not reach a verdict on three additional investor-related charges.

Balwani, by contrast, was convicted of all 12 of the charges brought against him.

Prosecutors asked the court to sentence Balwani to a 15-year term, arguing that because of financial models prepared by Balwani and other fraudulent statements, "investors believed they were investing in a company that was going to receive significant income" in the very near future.

The defense countered that Balwani took a backseat role and played a much more low-key role than Holmes in the overall scheme.

"Even if you think that Ms. Holmes was Icarus and flew too close to the sun, Mr. Balwani was not Icarus," defense attorney Jeffrey Coopersmith said.

Balwani exercised his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent and did not address the court at the sentencing.

In explaining his decision, Davila pointed out "the disruption between this genius idea (of a revolutionary health technology) ... and wire fraud."

Balwani and Holmes, the judge said, "continued to perpetuate the fraud" even when they knew "that they could not produce what they said they could produce to their investors ... That's the disruption ... that prevented Theranos from going forward with this technology that had so much promise."

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Convicted Theranos executive Sunny Balwani sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison

Elizabeth Holmes' co-conspirator ordered to surrender on March 15

by Susan Nash / Bay City News Foundation /

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 7, 2022, 4:14 pm

A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced former Theranos president and chief operating officer Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani to a prison term of 12 years and 11 months, followed by three years of supervised release.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila ordered Balwani to report to serve his sentence on March 15, 2023.

Last month, Balwani's co-conspirator and former lover, Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes, received a term of 11 years and three months, with a surrender date of April 27, 2023.

Balwani was convicted of wire fraud and conspiracy in July for his role in the implosion of the now-defunct Theranos, which was based in Palo Alto, after its much-touted fingerstick blood-testing technology failed.

Although Balwani and Holmes were charged in the same indictment, the cases were tried separately.

The jury verdict in the Balwani case was significantly harsher than that in the Holmes case. The Holmes jury convicted her of four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy against investors, acquitted her of four counts related to patients who underwent Theranos' lab tests and did not reach a verdict on three additional investor-related charges.

Balwani, by contrast, was convicted of all 12 of the charges brought against him.

Prosecutors asked the court to sentence Balwani to a 15-year term, arguing that because of financial models prepared by Balwani and other fraudulent statements, "investors believed they were investing in a company that was going to receive significant income" in the very near future.

The defense countered that Balwani took a backseat role and played a much more low-key role than Holmes in the overall scheme.

"Even if you think that Ms. Holmes was Icarus and flew too close to the sun, Mr. Balwani was not Icarus," defense attorney Jeffrey Coopersmith said.

Balwani exercised his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent and did not address the court at the sentencing.

In explaining his decision, Davila pointed out "the disruption between this genius idea (of a revolutionary health technology) ... and wire fraud."

Balwani and Holmes, the judge said, "continued to perpetuate the fraud" even when they knew "that they could not produce what they said they could produce to their investors ... That's the disruption ... that prevented Theranos from going forward with this technology that had so much promise."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.