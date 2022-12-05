Menlo Park hosts tree lighting event, bringing back the holiday tradition for the first time since COVID

Menlo Park's tree lighting event was held for the first time since 2019 in Fremont Park on Friday, Dec. 2. The event included an inflatable snow globe, snow fairies and performances by local children. The event wrapped up with the annual tree lighting, and a snow machine for attendees to play in.

The event was on a multi-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit pause on most citywide events from March 2020 through this year. The festive event was attended by many city officials including Mayor Betsy Nash and Councilmembers Jen Wolosin and Ray Mueller.