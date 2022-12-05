News

Menlo Park hosts tree lighting event, bringing back the holiday tradition for the first time since COVID

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 5, 2022, 1:15 pm 0

Harby Hayer holds his son, Chance, as artificial snow falls around them at Menlo Park's annual tree lighting in Fremont Park on Dec. 2, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The lit tree at Menlo Park's tree lighting in Fremont Park. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Menlo Park's tree lighting event was held for the first time since 2019 in Fremont Park on Friday, Dec. 2. The event included an inflatable snow globe, snow fairies and performances by local children. The event wrapped up with the annual tree lighting, and a snow machine for attendees to play in.

The event was on a multi-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit pause on most citywide events from March 2020 through this year. The festive event was attended by many city officials including Mayor Betsy Nash and Councilmembers Jen Wolosin and Ray Mueller.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Cameron Rebosio
 
Cameron Rebosio joined the Almanac in 2022 as the Menlo Park reporter. She previously wrote for the Daily Californian and the Palo Alto Weekly. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Menlo Park hosts tree lighting event, bringing back the holiday tradition for the first time since COVID

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 5, 2022, 1:15 pm

Menlo Park's tree lighting event was held for the first time since 2019 in Fremont Park on Friday, Dec. 2. The event included an inflatable snow globe, snow fairies and performances by local children. The event wrapped up with the annual tree lighting, and a snow machine for attendees to play in.

The event was on a multi-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit pause on most citywide events from March 2020 through this year. The festive event was attended by many city officials including Mayor Betsy Nash and Councilmembers Jen Wolosin and Ray Mueller.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.