Menlo Park hosts tree lighting event, bringing back the holiday tradition for the first time since COVID

Harby Hayer holds his son, Chance, as artificial snow falls around them at Menlo Park's annual tree lighting in Fremont Park on Dec. 2, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
The lit tree at Menlo Park's tree lighting in Fremont Park. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
Menlo Park's tree lighting event was held for the first time since 2019 in Fremont Park on Friday, Dec. 2. The event included an inflatable snow globe, snow fairies and performances by local children. The event wrapped up with the annual tree lighting, and a snow machine for attendees to play in.
The event was on a multi-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit pause on most citywide events from March 2020 through this year. The festive event was attended by many city officials including Mayor Betsy Nash and Councilmembers Jen Wolosin and Ray Mueller.
Dancers from Dance Expressions perform at Menlo Park's annual tree lighting in Fremont Park on Dec. 2, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
Theresia Schnurr, left, plays with her daughter Cordelia inside an inflatable snow globe at Menlo Park's annual tree lighting in Fremont Park on Dec. 2, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
Families line up for a sweet treat at Menlo Park's annual tree lighting in Fremont Park on Dec. 2, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
The crowd watches a troupe of dancers perform at Menlo Park's annual tree lighting in Fremont Park on Dec. 2, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
Hillview Middle School eighth grader Raevynn Cantrell sings Feliz Navidad to the crowd at Menlo Park's annual tree lighting in Fremont Park on Dec. 2, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
Jack Fichtner tries to catch some artificial snow at Menlo Park's annual tree lighting in Fremont Park on Dec. 2, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
Kassie Rukstalis, dressed as a snow fairy, left, speaks with Felicia and her mother, Catherine Duong, at Menlo Park's annual tree lighting in Fremont Park on Dec. 2, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
